Wearing a mask could save your life

Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored these editorial contributions made by local students.

By Brielle Henry

My sister Azaria and I have spent a lot of time home these past few months, but, when we do go somewhere with our parents we wear a mask over our nose and mouths to protect us from the coronavirus. The news says that particles of COVID-19 can spread through the air and enter the openings on our face. Even though they can be itchy and uncomfortable, it’s super important that everyone wears a mask when they are out in public.

In the photo above (taken by mom), Azaria and I are wore masks to talk to our next door neighbors. Better to be safe!