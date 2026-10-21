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    We’re Voting for Our Children’s Future

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    Paul Hellweg
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    Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

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