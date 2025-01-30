Westside Gazette Highlights Responses from City Manager Finalists Rickelle Williams and Jason Davis

Advertisement

A Message From The Publisher

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

As Fort Lauderdale pre-pares to appoint its next City Manager, the Westside Gazette sought detailed responses from the finalists to address some of the city’s most pressing issues, including climate change, infrastructure, economic equity, and sustainable growth. As the publisher, I emphasized the importance of this opportunity to hear from candidates on how they plan to lead the city into a prosperous and equitable future.

The finalists were asked four critical questions. Below are the thoughtful responses provided by two of the candidates, Rickelle Williams and Jason Davis.

I reached out to Matthew von der Hayden who was the third candidate but dropped out. When asked what prompted him to drop out, he said, “I don’t have a comment.”

Addressing Flooding, Climate Change, and Infrastructure Challenges

Rickelle Williams emphasized an equitable approach, proposing a comprehensive assessment of all neighborhoods to prioritize critical areas based on health, safety, and property impacts. She advocated for investments in green infrastructure, such as rain gardens and permeable pavements, alongside upgrades to aging stormwater, utility, and seawall systems to mitigate climate impacts. Community engagement and education were central to her strategy, ensuring residents are informed and included in planning efforts.

Jason Davis drew on his direct experience with Fort Lauderdale’s recent infrastructure challenges, stressing the importance of addressing storm surge and water movement during extreme weather events. He called for a detailed review of stormwater, water, and wastewater programs, prioritizing infrastructure projects despite their cost and potential disruptions. Davis advocated for proactive planning, execution, and evaluation to ensure long-term resiliency, while also highlighting the importance of creative budgeting to address climate and infrastructure needs.

Ensuring Fairness, Transparency, and Inclusivity in Decision-Making

Williams proposed participatory decision-making processes, including surveys, town halls, and focus groups, to give residents and employees a voice in city policies. She recommended equity audits to evaluate the impact of decisions on different demographic groups and committed to maintaining transparency by publishing clear, accessible data reports and dashboards.

Davis emphasized trust-building through transparency and accountability. Drawing on his past experiences working with unethical leadership, Davis committed to being an “open book” and encouraged third-party audits to uphold fairness. He highlighted the value of diverse opinions and collaboration, stating that leadership should focus on serving citizens and fostering a team-oriented culture.

Increasing Opportunities for Black- and Minority-Owned Businesses

Williams shared her extensive background in promoting economic opportunities for underserved communities, outlining a range of strategies. She proposed simplifying the procurement process, offering technical assistance and workshops, and partnering with financial institutions to provide low-interest loans and grants. Williams also suggested creating networking events and promoting the successes of Black- and minority-owned businesses through city platforms to inspire growth and encourage local support.

Davis acknowledged the need for new approaches, emphasizing the importance of listening to Black- and minority-owned businesses to understand the specific roadblocks they face. He proposed exploring programs to connect these businesses with civic leaders and creating mentorship opportunities. Davis also expressed interest in collaborating with the Sheriff’s Office to develop pathways for formerly incarcerated individuals to reintegrate into the workforce, contributing to economic equity and growth.

Balancing Growth with Preserving Quality of Life

Williams advocated for smart growth strategies, emphasizing sustainable development, mixed-use zoning, and walkable neighborhoods. She proposed partnering with developers to create affordable housing options, protect green spaces, and enhance recreational areas. Community involvement was a key aspect of her plan, ensuring residents’ voices are heard in planning efforts while monitoring the impact of growth to adjust policies as needed.

Davis stressed the importance of managing density through a proactive, balanced approach. He described using Comprehensive Plans (COMP) to dictate growth while negotiating with developers for community improvements like parks, green spaces, and infrastructure upgrades. By working with developers to lower density and improve local amenities, Davis believes growth can benefit residents without sacrificing quality of life.

Publisher’s Perspective

The Westside Gazette remains committed to amplifying the voices of Fort Lauderdale’s Black community and holding public officials accountable. The responses from Rickelle Williams and Jason Davis highlight their unique perspectives and strategies for tackling Fort Lauderdale’s challenges while fostering inclusivity and equity.

Rickelle Williams has emerged as front-runner for Fort Lauderdale City Manager Position

As the selection process for Fort Lauderdale’s next City Manager nears its conclusion, Rickelle Williams has emerged as the leading candidate, impressing decision-makers throughout the rigorous interview process. Williams, who has demonstrated exceptional expertise and vision, secured unanimous approval from all seven panelists.

Jason Davis, another highly qualified finalist, performed strongly with four out of seven approvals, showcasing his deep understanding of Fort Lauderdale’s challenges and opportunities. However, Williams’ consistent performance and comprehensive approach have positioned her at the forefront of the race.

If the process continues its current trajectory, Fort Lauderdale is poised to make history by appointing Rickelle Williams as its first Black female City Manager. Her leadership promises to bring a fresh perspective and a strong commitment to equity, inclusivity, and sustainable growth for all communities in the city.

The process has not come without objections but, with a 3-2 vote the process prevailed to allow the three candidates to come forward and out of the three-one dropped out (Matthew von der Hayden) now the two candidates are waiting for the outcome.

We thanked all candidates for their thoughtful participation and remember that there is so much more to this city than meets the eye. The next City Manager must understand and address the diverse needs of our community while building a stronger and more inclusive Fort Lauderdale.

The Westside Gazette will continue to monitor this historic development and provide updates as they unfold.