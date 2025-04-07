What an incredible week of impact! The 2025 Alternative

Advertisement

Spring Break was filled with inspiration, service, and meaningful connections. We kicked off the week at Dillard High School, where we had the privilege speaking with Broward’s future leaders about the power of living above the influence. From hands-on service projects to engaging experiences, these students showed up with passion and commitment every step of the way. As a special thank-you, lucky students won FREE gift cards each day for their participation!

A huge THANK YOU to Broward County Public Schools, Dillard High School, United Way of Broward County’s Commission on Behavioral Health & Drug Prevention’s

Broward Youth Coalition, Broward Behavioral Health Coalition, Florida Department of Children and Families, Nova Southeastern University, Choose Peace Stop Violence, and our incredible volunteers. Your dedication is shaping the future and empowering youth to stay Above the Influence!