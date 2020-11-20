What Are the Best-Paid Careers in Latin America?

Latin America’s young people are preparing to demonstrate what they learned as students. A professional degree involves a four-to-six-year commitment, but it can help improve people’s quality of life. Regardless, if they are motivated by passion, intellectual drive, or money, having a degree allows young people to obtain higher remuneration for their work.

High salaries concentrate on public health, finance, and digital marketing in Latin America. Although no career is better or worse, professionals working in philosophy, teaching, or other humanities are least compensated than other experts.

Public Health

Doctors, nurses, dentists, therapists, and psychologists are all part of the public health sector. They can work in hospitals earning around $737.88 per month. The demand for doctors has increased due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Regardless, the health professions have always been among the highest-paid.

Finance

Economists, administrators, and accountants stand out in this area. They can handle financial problems and further company development. An accountant can earn $747.72 per month in Argentina. Managers are essential in every business, helping to control personnel, equipment, material, and money. They are organized people who foresee problems before they happen.

Digital Marketing

People who work on digital marketing are in charge of the strategic and operational management of a company. They can develop strategies to promote products online and offline. Digital marketers can earn $581.36 per month and can find job opportunities in various areas. Their salary will depend on the sector in which they work, their experience, and the results they deliver.

Bioanalysts

Bioanalysts perform tests, evaluate them, and carry out laboratory screening. They collect and test blood and urine samples from their patients, and doctors interpret the results. Bioanalysts can receive salaries of at least $737.88 per month.

Software Engineers

Software engineers study, design, and develop software systems. They also test new programs, find bugs in them, and research new technologies. Usually, software engineers are at the forefront of technological development. Theirs is one of the best-paid careers in Latin America. Their average salary is $12.54 per hour, depending on whether they work as freelance contractors (keeping control over how they work) or with companies.

Civil Engineering

Civil engineers are responsible for designing, building, and maintaining bridges, canals, dams, airports, levees, and other infrastructure elements. They must be acquainted with environmental, sanitary, urban engineering areas and know geophysics and mechanics. This career usually has an international scope, depending on the company that hires them. Professional connections can lead civil engineers to work in Europe, China, or other parts of the world. A civil engineer can earn between $45,000 and $50,000 a year.

Official censuses in Mexico, Argentina, and Chile showed that approximate salaries for these careers are among the highest in Latin America. However, rather than money, the most critical factor in choosing a career is that professionals enjoy their work.

(Translated and edited by Gabriela Olmos, edited by Ganesh Lakshman.)







