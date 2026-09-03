WHAT DOES HELP LOOK LIKE? STOP PLAYING WITH OUR DEMOCRACY

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A MESSAGE FROM THE PUBLISHER

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

It is time to stop playing around.

Black Americans know the question at the center of every political debate in this country, not from textbooks, but from lived experience:

What does help actually look like? And who does it reach?

When government helps a family keep food on the table, a senior afford medicine, a student attend college, or a community rebuild after a hurricane – we call that government doing what government was created to do.

But Black America knows the fuller story. The New Deal is celebrated as the great expansion of the federal safety net. For millions, it was. And yet agricultural workers and domestic servants – two of the largest categories of Black labor – were deliberately excluded from Social Security at its founding. The FHA built white middle-class wealth while its own policies institutionalized redlining in Black neighborhoods. Black sharecroppers lost the land beneath their feet while white landowners collected federal checks.

Help arrived. It just did not arrive equally.

That history teaches the only lesson worth carrying into this moment: programs are not judged by their names. They are judged by whom they actually reach and whom they deliberately exclude.

That lens applies directly to leaders fighting those battles today.

Florida Rep. Angie Nixon deserves to have her legislative record examined on exactly those terms, not on whatever political label her opponents paste over her work. Ask what her legislation truly does. Ask who it reaches. Ask who qualifies, what it costs, and whether it delivers. That honest examination cuts through the noise that political name calling generates, and it gives voters the tools to make real decisions based on real outcomes.

Because the moment we judge policy by its label rather than its reach, we repeat the exact mistake that left Black workers out of the New Deal.

So, when someone calls a proposal “socialist”, do not panic. Ask the harder questions.

Who benefits? Who pays? Who gets left out? Does it work? And perhaps most importantly: who benefits from making you afraid of the word?

Words like socialist and communist get thrown around so recklessly today that they function as weapons rather than descriptions. That recklessness should concern every American, especially communities with a long memory of being on the wrong side of programs that claimed to serve everyone.

Something much bigger is at stake right now.

Our Navy is not some Boy Scout troop on an overnight outing. Our national parks are not real estate. Our history is not merchandise. Our Constitution is not a bargaining chip. And our rights are not favors temporarily loaned to us by whoever holds office.

Democracy does not disappear only when someone physically takes it away. It surrenders piece by piece when citizens grow so confused, divided, and frightened that they stop asking what their government is really doing and who it is honestly serving.

BE WARNED: Know the words they use. Know the policies they push. Know the WHOLE history—not the half-truths rewritten to flatter power, hide injustice, and keep you from recognizing what is happening right in front of you. Ignorance is no longer an excuse. Learn it. Question it. Remember it. And don’t be fooled again.

Then make up your own mind.

Pay attention. Ask questions. Demand facts. Demand equity. And never surrender your right to think for yourself.