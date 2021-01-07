What makes a New Year new

A Message From The Publisher

10 Create a clean heart in me, O Elohim, and renew a faithful spirit within me. 11 Do not force me away from your presence, and do not take Ruach Qodesh(HOLY SPIRIT) from me.12 Restore the joy of your salvation to me, and provide me with a spirit of willing obedience. 13 Then I will teach your ways to those who are rebellious, and sinners will return to you. Psalm 51:10-13 (NOG)

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

Celebrating 65 New Years and trying to make heads or tails out of the differences of each can be extremely complex and disheartening.

Yep, every year is filled with all sorts of self-made promises, disasters, complications, inappropriate actions, resolutions and lack of hope.

Though we are forever saying that I’ll be glad when the New Year comes.

Expecting something different while doing the same thing will get you the same thing. There comes a time when you have to face reality and reality more than often begins with looking at the person in the mirror.

Embracing and accepting the fact that nothing is going to change course unless that reflection looking back at you is willing to make a difference in actions.

Facing the reality of a need to change when we are constantly doing things to prevent positive movement or generating positive energy, we should begin to look inside.

Change, though difficult it may be, is a must if we are to move forward in a different behavior, thought process, and a fresh outlook.

Every now and then that needed change conceivably would encompass flipping the script on this: THE BLAME GAME. Instead of blaming, we might need to ask the question, “what am I doing to create a situation of blame?

At times the answer to complex questions as it deals with introspection can be so simple, but because of our favorite need to be “all that and a bag of chips” we can’t see the forest for the trees. Biblically speaking, that beam in our eye prevents us from seeing our faults.

If you want to experience the realness of a new year then the truth is you have to be new.

This newness is not store bought, shipped by Amazon or scientifically induced. (Outwardly you look like righteous people, but inwardly your hearts are filled with hypocrisy and lawlessness. Matt. 23:28). The change requires time and some effort with no boasting(“And no one puts new wine into old wineskins. For the wine would burst the wineskins, and the wine and the skins would both be lost. New wine calls for new wineskins.” Mark 2:22)

No, I don’t know all the answers; however, if we searched for a deeper understanding guided by some wisdom asked for from an All Knowing God, I’m sure we can say with certainty, “This can be a New Year”.

“Dear God of our weary years and yes God of our silent tears; You have brought us to this point of recognizing that nothing is new until You make it such. Thank You for allowing us to begin each day anew by Your Grace and Mercies. In the name of Yeshua our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Amen”

AND BE RENEWED IN THE SPIRIT OF YOUR MIND; EPHESIANS 4:23