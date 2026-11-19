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Ain’t That A VHIT

By Von C. Howard

Proverbs 11:24–25 challenges our instinct to hold tightly to what we have. It says, “There is one who scatters, and yet increases all the more…” and concludes, “A generous person will be prosperous, And one who gives others plenty of water will himself be given plenty.” — New American Standard Bible

During a sermon at New Mount Olive Baptist Church, Senior Pastor Dr. Marcus Davidson asked, What seed has God placed in your life, and are you sowing it? The question stayed with me because I have asked God for more while overlooking what He had already placed in my hands. I have prayed for greater influence while sometimes hesitating to share what I knew and prayed for peace without first asking whether I was carrying peace into the room.

Our seed is not limited to money. It may be patience, encouragement, knowledge, creativity, leadership, forgiveness, evangelism or discernment. Whatever it is, God did not give it to us solely for our personal growth.

A tree does not eat its own fruit or sit beneath its own shade. Its growth becomes nourishment, shelter and protection for somebody else. In the same way, our education, experience, relationships and influence should eventually help another person move forward, breathe easier or believe again.

Sowing often happens in ordinary moments. It is the exhausted parent who still listens when a child needs to talk. It is the teenager who makes room for the student sitting alone, the supervisor who speaks an overlooked employee’s name when an opportunity appears, and the older adult who shares wisdom without making someone younger feel foolish. These actions may seem small, but seeds usually do.

Through leadership and conflict-resolution work, I have learned that peace is not always quiet. Sometimes it requires a difficult conversation before resentment grows deeper. Patience does not mean tolerating disrespect, and forgiveness does not require pretending we were never hurt. Evangelism does not always begin behind a pulpit. People often encounter our faith through how we treat them when there is nothing for us to gain.

Discernment may be one of the most important seeds today. We are surrounded by notifications, opinions and group chats demanding our attention. Discernment reminds us that everything urgent is not important, every argument does not require our response, and every open door is not our assignment. Even good seed needs the right soil.

Scarcity makes us close our hands. It asks, If I help someone else prosper, will there still be enough for me? Yet Proverbs invites us to live with open hands. When we release our grip, we make room to trust God as our provider. When we extend those hands toward others, we may become part of a miracle they have never spoken aloud. The opportunity we share or encouragement we offer may arrive just when someone is ready to give up.

What we release may return as peace in a difficult season, help from an unexpected direction or the joy of watching someone we encouraged become an encouragement to others. Before asking God for another seed, examine what is already in your hands.

Make the call. Share the opportunity. Teach the lesson. Offer the encouragement.

Your seed may grow you, but it was never meant to stop with you. It may be the beginning of someone else’s miracle.