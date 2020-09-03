What you do to me, be careful…

A Message From The Publisher

The way God designed our bodies is a model for understanding our lives together as a church: every part dependent on every other part, the parts we mention and the parts we don’t, the parts we see and the parts we don’t. If one part hurts, every other part is involved in the hurt, and in the healing. If one part flourishes, every other part enters into the exuberance.

1 Corinthians 12:25-26 (MSG)

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

Never the less, the dreadful and disheartening effects of the pandemic, police killings and the total disregard from the Trump administration towards Black, brown and poor people, we are not totally isolated to the consequences; believe it or not it will soon show results on all of us.

There is at no time such a thing as to suffer alone. What bothers another, if unchecked and not addressed from the innate principles of life, will soon come to find its way at your doorsteps.

Believing that we all are one body begins to open the door for needed conversations to alleviate the pressures of the dogmatic tendencies to think that we are God and we control the outcome if we infuse our limited intellect at what we think is the beginning.

We, understand this more when we understand God’s Word.

God created the body with several different parts; individual as they are they all work together in one body. When you stump your toe the entire body feels the pain. When you smile with joy the entire body rejoices in that glorious moment.

The same can be applied to how people are being disgustedly mistreated, maligned and murdered by a system of castigation from the head to his un-law enforcers.

As we refuse to accept that there is no need to suffer or go through darkness alone; we create a toxicity that summons us all to an eventual death sentence.

We have to come outside of ourselves to lift the burdens of others and not subject them to the pain of our intentional damming because we believe that we are not affected .

“Man does not live by bread alone but by every word that proceeds out of the mouth of God”. Bread, is more than a substance to be ate for physical nourishment. Bread is everything we need to survive, each other, conversation, the touch, the smell, the taste; we all are interconnected and we all belong to one body and that’s the body of Christ. People, reconnect yourselves to each other through the love of God, that’s the only way we are going to come through this wilderness of despair caused by ill-intentioned robots assuming the physical characteristics’ of human beings refusing to understand that we all are interconnected.

Reconnecting does not mean staying bent over or lying on the ground with a knee on your neck or being the target for police shooting practice. It means knowing who you are, therefore positioning oneself not to be a conduit of evil personified allowing others to grow from your venom recreating the vicious cycle of hate.

“Dear God, in the name of Jesus. Teach us how to grow individually and collectively as one body to feel the joy and pain that we create through our actions. I pray that our actions are based upon the Love that You have given life to us. In the name of Yashua, our Lord and savior Jesus Christ, Amen. of not

THE HOLY SPIRIT CONNECTS US ALL, WEATHER WE KNOW OR NOT