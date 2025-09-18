Advertisement

The Gantt Report

By Lucius Gantt

TGR sends condolences to Charlie Kirk’s family and all other families who have experienced unlawful criminal attacks.

President Donald Trump has been told by his MAGA supporters that Black Americans are criminals, and a good campaign message could center around Trump using the United States military to fight crime in “Democrat” states and cities.

Why now? The “13 colonized colonies” were permeated with criminals, way before “Independence” day in 1776. If you don’t know it was not Venezuela that emptied jails, released violent criminals and shipped them to America; it was England and other European nations who vigorously freed the felons..

Criminals love other crime committers! Shortly after his return to the White House, Trump released over thousands of criminals from jail, pardoned them, and gave many of the criminals who attacked the American Capitol jobs in the lawless Trump administration.

Tell me, what American crime is worse than the American crime of kidnapping millions of Africans, packing them on slave

ships like sardines in a can, raping very young Black girls, and selling their own babies after birth?

Hmmm? Why do Native Americans hate the pale-faced white criminals? Their native lands were stolen by gringos and Native Americans were forced to take a “trail of tears” to criminally-designate Indian reservations.

When conservative white snipers rain bullets on elementary schools and public offices, those types of shooting crimes occur in Atlanta and places like Utah, a so-called conservative state and cities., or in Heaven or hell. But Kirk’s untimely death has been described as an “assassination”.

Well, the Kirk killer, is white and the same race as people who killed Martin, Malcolm, Medgar, and other African American heroes.

When criminals are the “crime fighters”, the criminals turn into crime fighters, and the victims of crimes are regarded as crooks and dangerous law breakers.

Yes, the United States probably has more crimes that most other developed countries. It is no surprise that public servants, judges, and legislators are targets of killers and criminals. Crimes and killings take place in every city of America.

So why does Trump “crime fighting” focus on cities, states, and districts led by Black and brown public officials?

Crimes must be addressed whenever crimes occur, shootings at predominately white grade schools and colleges are just as criminal as grocery store thefts by poor people stealing food to feed hungry babies.

Crime must be reduced and/or stopped but convicted criminals are not the greatest lawmen. All criminals, regardless of color, are criminals, but a criminal President cannot be confused with any law-abiding elected official or public servant!

Only a criminal President would pardon 1000s of criminal insurrectionists, vandals, killers, as soon as the wicked president assumes office.