When the community comes together, we can communicate and eradicate injustice in education

A Message From Our Publisher

“For wisdom is protection just as money is protection, But the advantage of knowledge is that wisdom preserves the lives of its possessors.” Ecclesiastes 7:12

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

To everyone who had anything to do with the success of Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) Town Hall event. From the people who cleaned up the venue to the representatives of the National Newspaper Publishers Association, to each panelist and program participant and every voice that reverberated in the halls and auditorium of African American Research Library and Cultural Center along with the prayers that cover the grounds for the success of this event.

From those who toiled in the past to preserve this moment in time, we are for ever indebted and now let’s move on to secure the future for needed plans and accomplished actions for what must be, if, our children are to benefit from these efforts.

We found out last evening that we can communicate from points of difference for the needs of others.

We found out last night that we need to allow others to lead even if we’re not on the leadership team.

We found out last night that our voices matter, but won’t.

We found out last night that just because politicians show up for 10-20 minutes does not mean that they have your concern for the duration of their terms in office.

We found out last night that it is so true that out of the mouths of babes we can find comfort and hope that our future is in good hands.

There is a joining umbilical cord that connects us together, never minding our race, color or creed and that is the welfare of our children. Be that as it may, the education of our children is and should be at the forefront to our progress and our survival. It is the sustaining force that will break down all barriers to ignorance.

Perhaps that is why we have yet to reach the goal of equal education for all and the resounding sentence in the Brown vs the Board of Education, Topeka, Kanas says, “with all deliberate speed.” The Brown decision professed the system of legal segregation unconstitutional. However, the Court ordered only that the states terminate segregation with “all deliberate speed.” This ambiguity about how to implement the ruling gave segregationists the opening to shape resistance.

Now, we must open our mouths together and shout, fight and refuse to quit until the deliberate speed has now come and we will not stop until all educational systems are equal and the presentation of equal access is the normal.

God bless everyone who touches the lives of our children and shapes the educational systems.

