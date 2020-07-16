When things look like what they are, they just might be

A Message From The Publisher

The appearance of the wheels and their workings was like the color of beryl: and the four had the same likeness: and their appearance and their workings was, as it were, a wheel in the middle of a wheel. Ezekiel 1:16 (NKJV)

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

The Apostle Paul stated that there are many things that, as humans, we can only partly understand (1Corinthians 13:12) Ezekiel saw a wheel in the middle of a wheel. No matter the sparkle, the beauty, the wonder, what it is is what it is.

The scenes that are transpiring as I write this are utterly amazing. Aside from the pandemic, the political landscape of this country has gone to hell in a hand bag and people of color have an opportunity to allow the pages of our history to be rewritten by us and yet the story that is being told today is how we are killing each other at alarming rates and no one seems to have an answer to how to stop it.

There is nothing new under the sun so writes the preacher in the Book of Ecclesiastics.

We are feuding over who to vote for and what man or woman we should place our hopes in from polling places and precincts, that have been constructed through schemes of disenfranchisement.

Our meet the candidates forums, political debates and political outreach are Zooming away and getting lost like the 2020 census takers in the black hole of no human contact using Polebean, Anchor and other social media platforms that will drop you like a bad habit if you are telling the truth.

While these debates are supposed to be free of bias and objectively constructed, it appears as if chosen candidates have been given questions and schooled on how to answer. Where is the fairness?

Then there are those politrikians who if you don’t endorse them, cut them a break in political advertising or believe in their tactics, they won’t spend money with your business.

Not only do these politrickians not support Black own businesses by using them to design their campaign materials or cater their events, they destroy other politicians’ campaign signs and use covert means to defame their character.

Y’all do know that there is life after COVID-19 and elections-don’t you?

“Dear Lord, in the name of Jesus. Please help us to get through this COVID-19 pandemic, the self-genocide and the politrickian’s greed to rule.

Let us breath fresh air again out in the open surrounded by family and friends and even those who we may not agree with.