When you appreciate, it is easy to celebrate women during Womem History Month

On The Scene With Crystal Chanel

I firmly believe that there isn’t a creature on earth more complex, fascinating and interesting than a woman. We are beauty, we are knowledge and we are mystery. We are strong and fragile in the same season. And we are encouragers and nurturers by design. Yet, whether most will admit it or not, we require the empowerment, compliments and reminders of where we have come from. We earned voter rights in the 20s. We wanted to break glass ceilings and the equal rights pay act was passed in the 60s. In the 70s sexual discrimination conversations surface. And in recent years movements like Me Too continue to move the needle forward as it relates to women and our rights.

Women have made and continue to make strides. We even have our own month, and I must say South Florida knows how to celebrate women’s history month appropriately. Here is a quick snapshot of what happened On the Scene. The month kicked off with Thou Art Woman’s three-day weekend celebration of womanhood and self-love in Fort Lauderdale. In its fifth year, the event series celebrates LGBTQ women and their allies through performance and visual art, this year adding a networking brunch to the mix. By all accounts, this was one not to be missed, at least that is what we heard from event goers.

On March 15, Reflections in Soul Music celebrated songbirds in history with a talented line-up of performers including host Lyneise Rachelle. Realtor by day, sexy soul singer by night, Lyneise gave us life with her performance, showing us how to truly live our best life. Their next event is April 20 at Gigi’s Music Cafe.

In the continued spirit of giving, the South Florida Black Business Directory has been celebrating Women’s History Month by helping “Sis secure the bag!” They have received so many wonderful donations of purses stuffed with items that encourage our sisters to go to the next level in business or career. They are still accepting monetary donations and items such as books, journals, quotes, coffee mugs, bath products, and more. Here is our opportunity to help “Sis Secure the Bag!”

The Black Professionals Network held an amazing Black Women in Excellence mixer on March 22 at Miami’s Tomorrowland, a black owned restaurant. At the mixer, BPN honored amazing women in various industries who do amazing things in and for their respective communities. I am so proud of the women in my life, including Chef Kiara Hardy, CEO of Kitchen Killa Culinary Solutions for receiving this distinction.

The following evening, I had the honor of hosting the TRP Taste’s Local Ladies Chef Series for which Chef Kiara was a featured chef! Chef Kiara Hardy served a six-course meal in front of guests while engaging in conversation with her dinner guests. It was a night of fine dining and elegance.

And finally, we will close off the month with my Wine Tasting and Soul Concert. My ladies are encouraged to dress sexy, so fellas your future wife might be in the building. We will be sipping wine, listening to live music and enjoying good food at Gigi’s Music Cafe.

Nonetheless, while there are so many public celebrations of women, the ones that matter the most are the private ones. In between events, I call my mom during a hectic work day just to hear her voice. I take out time to have brunch with my mentors turned friend: social media influencer/ author Suzette Turnbull and event production extraordinaire Belvit Jordan. Women’s History Month is an amazing opportunity to embrace all that we are and can become as women! Our womanhood is the undeniable display of our strength, our power and our resilience. And personally, I am thankful for all the women in my life and for the ways in which they continue to inspire and impact me both personally and professionally.

