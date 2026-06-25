When You’ve Given Your Best

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A MESSAGE FROM THE PUBLISHER

Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up. Galatians 6:9 NIV

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

There are moments in a nation’s life when citizens must pause and ask whether the path ahead brings us together or pulls us apart.

As I watch today’s political climate, I’m troubled by efforts that seem to divide rather than unite. Too often, rhetoric fuels hostility, deepens distrust, and pits neighbor against neighbor. At a time when leadership should calm fears and inspire confidence, many Americans instead question motives and priorities.

What concerns me most is not one individual, but a political culture increasingly disconnected from the struggles of ordinary people, especially Black and Brown communities long burdened by systemic inequities. While many citizens work to stay informed and engaged, some forces appear more focused on winning than solving problems. For families of color, these issues are not abstract; they shape daily life through disparities in education, healthcare, housing, economic opportunity, and access to justice.

Reflecting on what is happening in our nation, I cannot ignore the growing concern many Americans have about leadership that appears more interested in provoking division than building consensus. Some of the actions and rhetoric coming from President Donald Trump continue to create tension among citizens who simply want what is best for this country. It is becoming increasingly evident that many of those who once stood firmly by his side are beginning to create distance between themselves and his brand of politics.

For many Americans, questions arise about judgment, priorities, and the influence of power and wealth on decision-making. Yet this moment is bigger than any one politician. It is about whether we, as citizens, will allow ourselves to be distracted from the issues that truly matter education, healthcare, economic opportunity, public safety, voting rights, and the future of our democracy.

Those who take voting seriously know elections are about more than personalities. They are about policies, principles, and the future we build together for our communities, our children, and generations to come. For Black and Brown voters, the ballot has long been more than a civic duty; it has been a hard-won instrument of survival, dignity, representation, and progress.

History shows that America is not defined by surrender. We have faced wars, economic crises, social upheaval, and political division. Yet our strength has always rested in the persistence of ordinary people who stay engaged and fight for what is right.

This is why I find myself asking a troubling question: When has America ever been a nation that simply surrendered in the middle of a struggle?

We pride ourselves on resilience. We celebrate perseverance. We honor those who sacrificed to preserve freedom and democracy. Yet today, there are moments when it feels as though too many people have become willing to accept division, misinformation, and political gamesmanship as the new normal.

We cannot afford to surrender our responsibility as citizens.

As many grow weary, I’m reminded of the words of a beloved gospel song: When you’ve done your best, and your best seems not enough, keep trusting, keep believing, and keep moving forward.

That message speaks directly to this moment. But this is not a time for complacency. The urgency of now demands our attention.

The upcoming midterm elections may not generate the excitement of a presidential race, but they may very well determine the direction of our nation. Midterm elections decide who controls Congress, who shapes legislation, who confirms judges, and who serves as a check on executive power. They influence everything from voting rights and healthcare to education funding and economic development.

Too often, voters disengage after a presidential election, believing the next major decision is years away. In reality, the foundation of national policy is often built during the midterm years.

For Black and Brown communities especially, the stakes could not be higher. The gains secured through generations of sacrifice from the Civil Rights Movement to the Voting Rights Act are never permanently guaranteed. Every election becomes an opportunity either to protect that progress or to watch it slowly erode.

This is why we cannot afford to sit on the sidelines. Not now.

The question is not whether we are tired. Many of us are. The question is whether we are willing to allow fatigue to accomplish what opposition could not.

Every generation has been called upon to defend democracy in its own way. This is our moment. This is our assignment. This is our watch.

To those registering voters, organizing communities, educating themselves on the issues, and speaking truth to power do not grow discouraged. To those who care about “the least of these, keep caring. To those who believe democracy works best when informed citizens participate, stay engaged.

And to those who wonder if their efforts matter, remember that every movement for justice was built by people who refused to quit when the road became difficult.

The struggle continues. The work continues. The responsibility continues.

So, when you’ve given your best give a little more faith, a little more courage, and a little more determination.

And when future generations ask what we did when our nation stood at a crossroads, let it be said that we stayed informed, we stayed engaged, we stayed united, and we voted.

America still needs citizens willing to stay in the fight.

Let us be among them.