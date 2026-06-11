While they draw, let us erase

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Frankly Speaking

If ands and buts were candy and nuts every day would be Christmas.

If the SIAC, SWAC, MEAC, and CIAA had the Alumni Association support that SEC,ACC, Gulf South, Big 12 and the Southern Conference had, they would only see Black Athletes on ESPN highlights.

If only we could draw our best, brightest ,fastest, or strongest student athletes like they draw voting districts, we would be the better for it.

In this space called NIL and transfer portals, it’s a hard sell talking to our some of our young people about social conscientiousness, civic responsibility and pride.

Family dynamics are changed tremendously because of the millions that can be realized by putting their skills to work for PWIs and other predominantly white institutions and here’s a teachable moment for us HBCU graduates.

Can you imagine how our already elite programs would flourish with the same amount of support?

Every HBCU football game would be a Classic, a Bowl and a Ball!

They want to take back our voice and our vote, why don’t we delay their victories?

Roll up the Tide, Shut up the Bulldog , Take the Yellow Jackets sting, Tame the Gator, and extinguish the flames on the Seminoles arrows and Cage the Auburn Tiger.

If we don’t show our value, they will never appreciate our worth.

Athletic victories coupled with social injustices are shallow at best.

You can run on a field in a district where you can’t vote?

You can shoot in an arena that’s a voting precinct that does not represent you?

Make this make sense!