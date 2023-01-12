Who would be King?

A Message From The Publisher

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

As we approach the celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday of January 15, 1929, honored as Martin Luther King Jr. Day (officially and sometimes referred to as MLK Day), it is a federal holiday marking the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr. It is also recognized on the third Monday of January every year.

Now what comes before us amid all the chaos, confusion, lies, soul selling and in some cases the joys and pains over tumultuous shouts of Jubilees? But you know what rises above all of that? The question that rings like the clarion call of a bell on a buoy out in the sea beckoning the lost to bring them to safety is: “Who will be King?” Please, don’t think too far ahead of me. I’m using our celebrated hero as the representation by his accomplishments of which the question asks. Nothing more, nothing to the attachment of what the cognitive association to the subjective of King vs peasant is.

Some things can never be duplicated; however, the fortitude, love, strength, and mindset of a great leader can be found in the lives of those whose work speak for themselves. Whose work can buttress, alongside of, or surpass that of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and his dream? Who in our next generation of young leaders, who have taken the charge, will dare to walk in the footsteps or blaze a trail that catapults us into what is real in relation to the Dream of Dr. King?

Who could it be? Perhaps the young poet laureate who empowered us as she recited her impressive poem at the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Amanda Gorman, the United States’ first-ever youthpoet laureate?

I’ve heard the alphabet used to bring attention to teach and be used as a method to enhance total recall in many presentations.

Maybe and with a prayerful just maybe our King is a living example to the biblical scripture of, “Let us not grow weary or become discouraged in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap, if we do not give in.” Galatians 6:9 And his collaborating the alphabet with what American needs still resonates in the soul of many of us.

After being elected House Minority Leader for the Democratic Party Hakeem Jeffries is the first Black lawmaker elected for Speaker of the House.

Representative Hakeem Jeffries would be one to carry the mantle. In his acceptance speech, he outlined the ABCS OF THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY, from the shoulders of those he stands on: “Put American values over autocracy. Benevolence over bigotry. The constitution over the code. Democracy over demagogues. Economic opportunity over extremism. Freedom over fascism. Governing over gaslighting. Hopefulness over hatred. Inclusion over isolation. Justice over judicial overreach. Knowledge over kangaroo courts. Liberty over limitation. Maturity over mar-a-lago. Normalcy over negativity. Opportunity over obstruction. People over politics. Quality of life issues over q-anon. Reason over racism. Substance over slander. Triumph over tyranny. Understanding over ugliness. Voting rights over voter suppression. Working families over the well-connected. Xennial over xenophobia. Yes, we can over you can do it.”

Conceivably our next King could be you. Are you willing to be obedient to the call that may cost you your life as a sacrificial lamb for a dream that could save the world?