Why This White Christian Pastor Says Young Black Men Should Be Executed, and How Black Folks are Responding

This far-right pastor is openly calling for the execution of “rebellious” Black youth, using biblical law to justify what is essentially state-backed violence.

By Asheea Smith

(Source: The Roots)

It seems Christian nationalism strikes again: A Utah pastor is catching some major heat after calling for the execution of “rebellious” young Black men, specifically urging that they be “stoned to death” in the “town square.” You might be able to guess what his reasoning is…

During a recent episode of “The King’s Hall” podcast, Pastor Brian Sauvé of Refuge Church, alongside co-host Eric Conn, argued that the state should unleash just laws from the Bible onto young Black men, citing Deuteronomy 21 — which doesn’t even mention race at all.

In an explosively racist rant, Sauvé declares that “Black culture” looks like “satan,” in addition to explaining the need for Black youth to be stoned to death, according to the Old Testament.

“They are evil, murderous, violent, bestial people; they steal, they kill, they destroy, they look like Satan in how they act, they are sinful to the core, they have besetting sins that are like fatherlessness, sexual immorality, they molest children at a high rate. Any criminal statistic that you could look at almost pretty much without exception, they excel at them, black culture,” he details.

He continued: “If you take that and then you took a law like Deuteronomy 21, which is a just law that got enacted through Moses; the law was that if you had a rebellious son, you have a child who’s coming up into their manhood and they’re rebellious, they don’t listen — he lists some characteristics — and even though they’re disciplined, they will not turn, he says the father is to bring them out into the town square, this is a rebellious son, and then they stone him to death. They kill him.”

As these men are describing a blueprint to target Black youth in a racist system that historically sees all Black youth as inherently “rebellious” and “violent,” folks in the comment section were flabbergasted at the sheer audacity and pure racism — and they weren’t afraid to say it. “BEWARE OF FALSE PASTORS,” one fan urged.

We previously warned you all about the scary far-right groups Black folks should know about, and this was a perfect example. It’s a movement that wraps itself in the flag and claims God’s blessing, but underneath, it’s all about exclusion, control, and targeting us.