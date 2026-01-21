Why We Can’t Relate and Progress

Advertisement

The Gantt Report

By Lucius Gantt

I know there are a lot of things going on in the world, but nothing in the news should be a mystery.

What is our role in the lies, the manipulation, and the lack of progress we are experiencing?

In my mind, our main problem is us! Our families are under attack in various ways!

The days of long-lasting family love where men and women work together to build things together, where respect, peace, and love grow, where both, or all, family members feel safe, protected, and appreciated, and family members fight for progress, not for positions.

Can we at least talk to each other respectfully? Some women claim, “If a man loves me, he will do what.

I tell him and give me all the money I ask for.”

Well, men sometimes respond saying, “Black women have been encouraged to adopt an ‘internet/ Housewives mentality”. Some ladies feel, a good man is a man who can be pimped. Only men and women that I know who have sex for money are “tricks”!

If he doesn’t buy me what I want, “He’s broke!”. Girlfriend, he’s not broke, he just won’t spend money on a woman who sleeps with any man who’ll buy her a drink, tell her she’s beautiful, and suggests, he can replace anyone because he’s better than everyone.

A king does things for his queen, he won’t spend a dime on a concubine who will let anyone sample his royalpoonanny!

We don’t recognize each other as brothers and sisters. Black women will call a best friend and say, “What’s up “B”? And men will refer to his boys as “My “N”, instead of My Man.

Black men and women around the world would enjoy a trip to America, but they do not want to be “African American”.

Africans realize that too many Blacks in America remain chained to their slave mentality. We think we can’t do anything unless we do it in the ways our oppressors and exploiters tell us to do it.

Our churches and mosques love Europeon and Arabic faiths, but they never invite Yoruba saints and priests or Santeros to join them on stage or in the pulpits.

Everyone was invited to join and participate in Marcus Garvey’s Universal Negro Improvement Association.

Everyone who wanted progress and improvement was welcome.

Hmmm? What Black group had the most members. Who had the most money? Who had Black schools in different parts of the world? Which group had ocean-going vessels? Who had media outlets and distribution worldwide?

The organization that had the most diversity and inclusivity, the UNIA.

The point I’m making is, it’s hard to get our people to unite. In a capitalist society, money is the primary motivating factor. If a group can generate money but the members cannot, things get problematic.

Once upon a time, there were organizations of Black health providers, Black business owners, Black media professionals, Black gangsters, Black pimps, and Black youth, for instance.

Yes, there are still Black groups, but integration caused many Black professionals to change their memberships to white groups.

Why are we reluctant to join each other more today? Money is the reason!

The Black professionals and businesses doing well have no problem. It’s the professionals who can’t generate revenue that will opt out of sharing, income information with other professionals.

Let’s encourage our children to be better than we are. Let’s teach them how we can progress when we love and support each other.

The idea that it’s all about “me”, meaning you, has to be discredited and eliminated.

TGR will work with anybody, anywhere in the African diaspora. I know people will try to hurt me and harm me .

But I am protected, I’ve been told.

Last thing, if you haven’t heard. I will be featured in Nigeria’s ACCOMPLISH Magazine in February. Your God will raise up who pleases Him.

An interview was done, and will air in February. I will share the interview in February, perhaps on YouTube!

Thank you, TGR family, for your love and support. You can’t stop what can’t be stopped! The TRUTH will reveal all lies! Apologize if you have lied about someone!

I write and fight for you!