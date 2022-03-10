Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

By Layla Davidson

Women’s History Month began as a single day in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia in March, and in October in Canada. March 8 is International Women’s Day, which has been honored in some form or another since 1911. Women’s History Week was first observed in the 1970s by local organizations and towns. Schools, universities, and municipal governments realized that this time period allowed them to not only celebrate women’s accomplishments, but also to critically examine gender equality and opportunity, as well as teach the public about women’s history. States began recognizing the entire month of March as Women’s History Month all the way up until 1986, when a wider national campaign finally gained momentum, according to the National Women’s History Alliance. Congress recognized March 1987 to be the first official Women’s History Month the following year. (Photo credit: CNN.com)