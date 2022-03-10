Women’s History Month

March 10, 2022 Carma Henry Local News 0
(Photo credit: CNN.com)

Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

By Layla Davidson

Women’s History Month began as a single day in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia in March, and in October in Canada. March 8 is International Women’s Day, which has been honored in some form or another since 1911. Women’s History Week was first observed in the 1970s by local organizations and towns. Schools, universities, and municipal governments realized that this time period allowed them to not only celebrate women’s accomplishments, but also to critically examine gender equality and opportunity, as well as teach the public about women’s history. States began recognizing the entire month of March as Women’s History Month all the way up until 1986, when a wider national campaign finally gained momentum, according to the National Women’s History Alliance. Congress recognized March 1987 to be the first official Women’s History Month the following year.  (Photo credit: CNN.com)

 

About Carma Henry 19241 Articles
Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

Related Articles

Local News

Going into year three of Covid-19 can cause some people to be quite anxious about when it will come close to an end

January 6, 2022 Carma Henry Local News 0

     Going into year three of Covid-19 can cause some people to be quite anxious about when it will come close to an end. Though the chance of getting Covid-19 is still very prevalent, vaccinations and boosters, along with protective behaviors like social distancing and mask-wearing, can reduce the risk of infection and severe illness. Being able to stay sane during Covid is very important because your mental health can take a toll on your physical health. […]

Local News

Erin Jackson is the first Black woman to win an individual medal in speed skating at the winter Olympics

February 17, 2022 Carma Henry Local News 0

Jackson almost didn’t compete in the 500m at the Olympics; however, her teammate Brittany Bowe gave up her spot, allowing Jackson to replace  her. Not only is she the first Black woman to win an individual medal in speed skating, but she is also the first US woman to win a speed skating gold at the winter Olympics since Bonnie Blair did in 1994. It is amazing to see women, specifically Black women, making monumental achievements in history. […]

Local News

 My Covid-19 daily experiences

April 23, 2020 Carma Henry Local News 0

       So the next day I was determined to get my story. As I was taking precaution  my grandmother and I drove to a church called ‘Tabernacle of Faith & praise’; they were giving away food every Saturday at 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and these lovely ladies let me take their photo with the food bags that they were giving out. […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*