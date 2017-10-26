The Broward County Section of National Council of Negro Women Incorporated present Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Legacy Awards Gala

BROWARD COUNTY, FL — The Broward County Section of National Council of Negro Women (NCNW), Inc. proudly presents the Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Legacy Awards Gala on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 at The Westin Fort Lauderdale at 400 Corporate Drive Fort Lauderdale. Doors open at 6:30 pm. Tickets prices are $75 for general admission and sponsorship/advertising package prices vary.

This year’s event; “Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Legacy Awards Gala” will honor veterans that have served this Country without hesitation. Special Honoree, Major Dr. Henry “Hank” Mack. We will also award scholarships, to deserving youth within an ROTC program and another that will be attending an HBCU in the fall semester of 2018. We feel these are two great opportunities to promote our founder’s legacy of education and service. Our concentration is on women veterans since we have identified them as an undeserved group for resources and benefits.

With Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief as our key-note speaker, and Brian Burns of Burns Professional DJ Services and Saxophonist Michael Kennedy providing entertainment, we expect more than 200 supporters to attend the event, and great media coverage. The gala attire is formal as we enjoy live entertainment, decadent dinner, a cash bar, and an opportunity to participate in our Silent Auction. A special video presentation will be offered by Dr. Evelyn Bethune the granddaughter of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune.

The National Council of Negro Women, Inc. (NCNW) is a nonprofit membership organization comprised of 36 national African American women’s organizations and more than 230 community and campus based Sections. NCNW’s mission is to lead, empower and advocate for nearly three million women, their families and communities. We seek to harness the collective power of women of African descent, so that they may realize their full potential and create a just society that enhances the quality of life for all people. Education, Health, Entrepreneurship, and Values drive NCNW’s initiatives. NCNW serves as a catalyst for effective action to address disparities and inequities in communities of color through research, service, and advocacy. We fulfill our mission through national and community-based health, education and economic empowerment services and programs undertaken by our section, and affiliate volunteers in 31 states.

For more information about the Bethune Legacy Awards Gala, please contact Laura Richardson, President at (954) 588-5560 or ncnwbcs01@gmail.com or Linda Hughes Bethune Legacy Awards Gala Chairperson: (954)534-0785.