I can, I can because God will…

“I can do all things through Christ[a] who strengthens me.” Philippians 4:13 (NKJV)

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

How often do we find ourselves trapped deep within a quagmire of our own doings? It matters not that our self-afflictions have caused us trepidations to what we might see as a never- ending wave of destructions; there is always a way “back home” to security.

“Now please listen to your servant and let me give you some food so you may eat and have the strength to go on your way.” 1 Samuel 28:22

No matter how burdensome the load or the path filled with deceptive and disastrous outcomes, there is a course to take that will instruct you back to where you NEED to be.

Your strength comes when you call upon the source that gives ALL who ask for what they need no matter the situation, dilemma or mess. You are given a test to have for your testimony.

“Do not be afraid, O man highly esteemed,” he said. “Peace! Be strong now; be strong.” When he spoke to me, I was strengthened and said, “Speak, my lord, since you have given me strength.” Daniel 10:18-20

One without Hope has no Faith and one without Faith has no future. The strange thing is when you are pressed from the lack of both; you still have a birth right to conquer all of the debilitating circumstances that you perceived to be unconquerable.

“But Jesus looked at them and said to them, “With men this is impossible, but with God all things are possible.” Matthew 19:26

One thing that prevents us from believing that we have a way out or even that we deserve a second chance is that we listen and believe in the wrong people. Therefore, we are “stuck like Chuck!”

“Satan himself transforms himself into an angel of light.” —2 Corinthians 11:14

One thing is for sure: God’s Word will never fail. However, this does you no good unless you have tried it and put it to the test. Then you must be in His service.

“I thank Christ Jesus our Lord, who has given me strength, that he considered me faithful, appointing me to his service.” 1 Timothy 1:12

Even when you think that you are unworthy of any second chances or you have failed miserably at every attempt to be “righteous,” our God is a God of second, third, fourth and many chances.

“Jesus saith unto him, I say not unto thee, Until seven times: but, Until seventy times seven.” Matthew 18:22

Through it all, we can do all, when we give up all and rely on THE ALL. Then and only then can we be all that He wants us to be.

“But the Lord stood with me and strengthened me, so that the message might be preached fully through me, and that all the Gentiles might hear. Also, I was delivered out of the mouth of the lion.” 2 Timothy 4:17

The times that I failed, it was I who failed. But I only failed as far as You wanted me to before I realized who it was that was really keeping me from failing. I can because of Your Will.

