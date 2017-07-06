Community leaders honored in Historic Eatonville, Florida

By Dr. Florence Alexander

EATONVILLE, FL — Community leaders (pictured above) U. S. Congresswoman Val Demings, Orange County Commissioner Regina Hill, Eatonville Mayor Edward Cole, Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings, The Life Center Church Presiding Bishop Ronald F. Kimble, Sr., Mango’s Tropical Café David Wallack and STAR 94.5 Monica May are among the honorees at the Celebration of Leaders in the Historic Town of Eatonville, Florida from 4 to 6 p.m. on July 2, 2017 at The Life Center Church in Eatonville, Fla.

The 44th President Barack Obama Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to the above honorees and also to: Mango’s Tropical Café CEO Executive Assistant June Henderson, Former News 13 Anchor Jackie Brockington, Music Director Gale Jones Murphy, Pastor H.B. Holmes, Jr., Pastor Milton Howard, Jr., and Dr. Stanley Alexander, President of the 501 (c) 3 non-profit corporation, Young Emerging Stars Foundation, Inc. Ambassador Dr. Jacqueline Mohair, Founder of Trinity Girls Network will present the Awards.

The 13 recipients will receive the 44th President Barack Obama Lifetime Achievement Award created by the Edward M. Kennedy Serve America Act that, in part, recognizes community leaders and volunteers who make community service a significant part of their life. The service and volunteer initiatives are managed by the Corporation for National and Community Service, a Federal agency that was created by the Act and engages more than five million Americans in service through Senior Corps, AmeriCorps, and Learn and Serve America. President Barack Obama was deeply committed to advancing the role of service in America as demonstrated by his National Call to Service and his signing of the Edward M. Kennedy Serve America Act on April 21, 2009.

During the Ceremony, six Honorary Doctorate Degrees will be conferred by Ambassador Dr. Jacqueline Mohair, Regional Vice Chancellor of CICA International University and Seminary, headquartered in New York, on the following candidates: Mayor Edward Cole, Bishop Ronald F. Kimble, Sr., Pastor H.B. Holmes, Jr., Gale Jones Murphy, David Wallack and Pastor Milton Howard, Jr.

The event is coordinated by Dr. Florence Alexander, Founder of Young Emerging Stars Foundation, Inc., Evangelist Veronica L. Smith, Founder of Virtuous Precepts for Prosperous Living and Dr. Jacqueline Mohair, Founder of Trinity Girls Network Corporation, Inc.