Deadline For The Tom Joyner Foundation Full Ride Scholarship Program Approaching

— Only one student will win a scholarship to cover all expenses to an HBCU of their choice, joining an impressive group of previous “Full Ride” Scholars —

DALLAS, TEX. (BlackNews.com) — Tom Joyner is reminding students that the deadline for the Tom Joyner Foundation® ?Full Ride scholarship program is rapidly approaching. The highly coveted scholarship will cover all the expenses of one talented student planning to attend a Historically Black College and University (HBCU) in the fall of 2018.

“Our full ride scholars are outstanding,” said Tom Joyner, chairman of his Foundation and host of the top-ranked nationally syndicated Tom Joyner Morning Show. “We’re looking for another amazing young person who already is changing the world? and wants to go to an HBCU where they can pursue their dreams.”

Students will receive full tuition and stipends for up to 10 semesters to cover on-campus room and board and books. Stu-dents must meet the required academic standards each semester to renew the funds each year. Graduating high school seniors can apply for the scholarship by going to the Tom Joyner Foundation website at www.tomjoynerfoundation.org.

Students must have their schools mail their transcripts and re-commendations to the Foundation at P.O. Box 630495, Irving, Tex. 75063-0495.

To be eligible, students must meet the following criteria:

1) A United States Citizen

2) Current high school seniors attending school in the United States (applicant must be anticipating completion of high school degree in the spring of 2018)

3) Minimum high school grade point average of 3.50 (on a 4.00 grade scale, excluding home school studies) and Minimum SAT score of 1400 (combined math essay and verbal score) or ACT score of 30.

4) Applicants must apply and be accepted to an HBCU by July 1, 2018.

5) Applicants must have demonstrated leadership abilities through participation in community service, extracurricular, or other activities.

The applications must be postmarked no later than Jan. 19, 2018. Interviews will occur in March 2018.

Past Full Ride Scholars have impressive backgrounds, including last year’s winner, Z Kijah Fleming of DeSoto, Texas, who is attending Howard University where she is planning to major in sports business; Morgan Taylor Brown, of Fayetteville, Ga., who is attending Spelman College, pursuing her interests to become a psychiatrist. In 2015, JoAnna Jones of Ashville, North Carolina’s Buncombe County Early College High School is attending Winston-Salem State University, where she is pursuing a degree in nursing. Another winner is Titus Zeigler, who was a top student at Atlanta’s Henry W. Grady High School.

The future trauma surgeon was a member of the Junior ROTC program, tutored kids at a local middle school and volunteered at the Atlanta Food Bank.

Blaine Robertson of Reserve, LA., graduated from Howard University and he is pursuing his dream of teaching high school back home in Louisiana. Britney Wilson, a native of Brooklyn, N.Y., also graduated from Howard University and the University of Pennsylvania Law School. Wilson, who passed the New York Bar exam, is now a Bertha Justice Institute Fellow at the Center for Constitutional Rights. Another one of our Full Ride Scholars Cheyenne Boyce graduated from Spelman College, is completing her masters degree in international peace and conflict resolution at the American University in Washington, D.C. The Detroit-native, who is fluent in Japanese, graduated from Spelman College. She spent a year as a prestigious Fulbright scholar teaching English to families in Malaysia.

For more information, contact Neil Foote, media relations, Tom Joyner Foundation,neil.foote@tomjoynerfoundation.org, (214) 448-3765.