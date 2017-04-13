Dining Out For Life, international Fundraising and Food Event, to support Broward House locally set for April 27

Help make a difference by simply enjoying a meal with family or friends during Dining Out For Life® hosted by Subaru®, a delicious event to be held Thursday, April 27. The annual event is magnificent in its simplicity: Dine at one of the 3,000 participating restaurants in more than 50 cities across North America and that restaurant will donate a generous portion of the day’s proceeds to fund HIV/AIDS care, prevention, education, testing, counseling and other essential services in their city.

2017 marks the fifth consecutive year that Broward House will be the local host/beneficiary organization. Broward County’s longest-serving and largest HIV/AIDS service organization, Broward House, had more than 8,000 contacts with individuals through their prevention/education, testing, case management, assisted and independent living programs and their counseling and substance abuse treatment programs in 2016.

Broward House President and CEO Stacy Hyde states, “We invite everyone to go out and eat at one of our generous restaurant partners on April 27th and support our mission to provide care and prevent HIV. We currently have 21 committed and invite more restaurants to participate”

Volunteer spokespeople include Ted Allen, host of Food Network’s Chopped, actor Pam Grier (Foxy Brown, Jackie Brown), designer Mondo Guerra, winner of Lifetime’s Project Runway All-Stars, and chef Daisy Martinez from Food Network’s Viva Daisy! “I love working with (Dining Out For Life) because it’s just such a cool, very low overhead operation that raises more than $4 million for American HIV and AIDS service organizations in a single day… It also helps restaurants and chefs get new people coming in to try what they’re doing. It just seems like such a win-win-win for every-body,” says Ted Allen (HIV Plus Magazine, April 2015).

“We have been the host sponsor of Dining Out For Life for more than a decade; however, the struggle to fight the HIV/AIDS epidemic continues on. Subaru is proud to be part of an event that spreads awareness for such a worthy cause and also encourages people to support those who need it most in their local communities.” said Alan Bethke, vice president of marketing, Subaru of America, Inc.