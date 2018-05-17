Fifteenth Annual Bright Star Scholarship Gala

The Sistrunk Historical Organization, a cultural organization that celebrates the accomplishments of people of African descent, is proud to announce its 15th Annual Scholarship Gala and Fundraiser, which provides two years of financial support to two, college-bound students from Broward County public schools each year. The highly anticipated scholarship gala, a com-bination fundraiser dinner, entertainment, and dancing event, raises funds for the Sistrunk Scholarship program. The event also recognizes leaders of the community who make a positive difference. Every year, attendees have fun sup-porting students of Broward County and dress according to a fun-filled, theme-based event.

This year’s theme is Harlem Nights, and attendees are encouraged to wear attire to depict the Harlem Nights era—black suits and smooth hats for the fellas and feather headpieces, long string pearls, tassel dresses, and boas for the ladies. Supporters should be ready to finger-pop to the jazzy sounds of Deep Fried Funk band as they salute the future of two college scholarship recipients.

This year’s gala will be held on Saturday, June 30 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Urban League of Broward County Empowerment Center, 560 N.W. 27 Ave., Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The gala’s $75 ticket price includes a buffet dinner and open bar, entertainment, and recognition program.

Honorees at this year’s gala are Rev. Dr. Derrick J. Hughes, Pastor (First Baptist Church Piney Grove, Inc.), Charles Israel, Magnet Coordinator (Dillard High School 6-12), Mount Olive Development Corporation (MODCO), Karen Smith, and Vice Mayor Beverly Williams (City of Lauderdale Lakes).

Those unable to attend the gala may still contribute to the scholarship program by emailing sistrunk.festival@yahoo.com. Sponsorship opportunities for the scholarship gala and dinner are available at the following levels: $5,000, $3,500 and $1,000. Sponsorship and Commemorative Souvenir booklet ads can also be purchased by visiting sistrunkfestoval.org.