Garbage smells worst when its cover for a period of time

“And do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind, so that you may prove what the will of God is, that which is good and acceptable and perfect.” Romans 12:2 (NASB)

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

If you put a lid on a garbage can filled with waste, when opened sometime later it smells worse.

While walking through my office as I was considering my contemplations as to what I would resolve to include as a self-imposed makeover – you know, ah in other words, my New Year’s resolutions – I was hit right smack in my nostrils with a stench that singed the nose hairs and scorched the membrane.

I came into the back office after the office had been closed while we celebrated the holidays and was preparing for the New Year; somebody left garbage in the trash can and man oh man was it funky!

It smelled like a gorilla had slapped the taste out of a donkey’s mouth and it landed right in our back office.

I thought that it was gonna take Mr. Clean, Susie Home Maker, the Clean-up woman and from the old school Clorox bleach to get that smell out of there.

To my surprise all it took was for me to empty out the garbage and wash the container out with some household cleaners -to include pine sol, leave it in the sun to dry and, abracadabra, the smell was gone.

How easy that was and why can’t keeping resolutions be just that simple, cause after all, isn’t that what resolutions are for? To clean you up, make you right- you know a makeover, a fresh new start, clean up some of that filth.

So what are your plans for taking out some of your garbage? No, no don’t tell me! Show me because I got my own trash can cleaning to do.

Whatever part of the can I start with, I know that I got to clean the entire can so I might as well start with a small corner at the bottom.

Since I’ve been trying to clean this old can for more than 61 years and still haven’t gotten it right, I might need to begin with some new instructions.

Well, I guess I can share this one makeover with you. After all I do believe that proper instructions will carry you a long way.

Therefore, one of my resolutions is to attempt to read the entire Bible again with comprehension during this year. I mean it – from Genesis to Revelations. I know that will require of me: “Listen to counsel and accept discipline, that you may be wise the rest of your days.” Proverbs 19:20 (NASB). You see, I’m learning already.

On a much more serious tip, we need to clean out trash (stuff) from our containers (lives) so that we won’t go around smelling up the place, oh and the most important step is to let the Son dry you clean.

I would ask that if you see a spot that I may have missed while cleaning out my can, point it out to me or if you can, with a clean heart and a right mind ask me if you can help me clean it.

“Dear God as You have allowed us to come into Your New Year, I pray that You will remove from me any garbage that would cause me to become a repulsive odor in Your nostrils. In Jesus name, amen.

God bless all of us and a Happy, Joyous, Soul Renewing and Blessed New Year!!!

WHEN GOD DOES HOUSEHOLD CLEANING HE DOESN’T MISS A SPOT