Give and Go Moving and Delivery Company

Posted date: March 09, 2017

Give-and-go-this-oneGive and Go Moving and Delivery Company recently selected Jean Philly Valcourt, a senior at Deerfield High School, for its first community give back project’ “Love Thy Neighbor- Giving From The Heart”. Jean’s mother recently passed away and he and his family have minimal support. He is currently displaced and lives on his own with a cousin of a family friend. Give and Go was introduced to this student by a family friend who is an administrator at this young man’s high school. Give and Go presented him a duffel bag filled with clothing, shoes, toiletries and other items to assist with his daily needs. Give and Go Moving and Delivery‘s owner, Marcus Durham, states “It is an honor and a responsibility to give back to my community.  It is my plan for Give and Go to have a philanthropic division and that this event will be the first of many in the future.” Pictured: Marcus Durham- owner of Give and Go – and  student Jean Philly Valcourt

