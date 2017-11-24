Hi my name is Roger DeHart and I live in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. On March 31, 2018 I am doing a walk from Fort Lauderdale, Fla to Washington D.C. to raise awareness and educate people along the way. As you know when young Black girls go missing, not much exposure in the media is given. My goal is to shine the light on this sad reality. I recently started a 501c3 nonprofit organization First S.T.O.P. Inc. to help fight this cause. Please consider doing an article about this mission.

Thank you in advance, Roger DeHart