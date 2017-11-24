You Are Here: Home » Local News » Hi my name is Roger DeHart

Hi my name is Roger DeHart

Posted by: Posted date: November 24, 2017 In: Local News | comment : 0

AWalkHi my name is Roger DeHart and I live in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. On March 31, 2018 I am doing a walk from Fort Lauderdale, Fla to Washington D.C. to raise awareness and educate people along the way. As you know when young Black girls go missing, not much exposure in the media is given. My goal is to shine the light on this sad reality. I recently started a 501c3 nonprofit organization First S.T.O.P. Inc. to help fight this cause. Please consider doing an article about this mission.

    Thank you in advance, Roger DeHart

 

Be Sociable, Share!

    Share

    About The Author

    Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

    Number of Entries : 10802

    Related posts

    Leave a Comment

    Site Designed By NoRegretMedia.com

    Scroll to top