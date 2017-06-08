Houston high school seniors receive prestigious McDonald’s scholarships

Scholarship recipients at the 2017 RMHC-AAFA Scholarship Luncheon at the Houstonian Hotel. (Photo courtesy of MOAGH)

Houston BMOA owners Dave Moss, Joseph Moss, Ronald McDonald, John Tillman, Jordan Moss and Ernest Redmond.

By Tigner

College expenses just became more attainable for many Houston high school students. Ronald McDonald House Charities® of Greater Houston/Galveston, along with the Black McDonald’s Owner/Operators Association of Greater Houston awarded 25 high school seniors with prestigious RMHC® US Scholarships for their outstanding community involvement and academic performance.

On Friday, May 19, Ronald McDonald House Charities® and African American Future Achievers honored 25 well deserving students at a celebratory luncheon at Houston’s prestigious Houstonian Hotel. Each student’s academic prowess and community involvement was rewarded with a $2K scholarship and a Kindle Fire tablet.

“Year after year, we’re delighted to provide financial assistance to high school seniors who are continuing their education,” said Mary Redmond, president, RMHC® of Greater Houston/Galveston and local McDonald’s Owner/Operator. “It’s extremely rewarding to watch each and every student walk across the stage to receive their scholarship and know that in a few short weeks they will graduate high school, and this scholarship will help send them to college.”

Every year, Ronald McDonald House Charities®of Greater Houston/Galveston distributes nearly $200K in scholarships to area high school students. To date, RMHC® has granted more than $48M in scholarships to students in the United States and more than $3M to students in the Greater Houston area.

This year’s mistress of ceremonies was Melinda Spalding, co-anchor of Fox 26. The keynote speaker was 23-year-old Jonathan Miles. Miles is a general manager for McDonald’s in the Galleria area of Houston, where he is running a multi-million dollar restaurant. His ultimate goal is to one day become an owner/operator of McDonald’s.

Other dignitaries in attendance at this year’s prestigious ceremony included Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner; FOX 26 Vice President and General Manager D’Artagnan Bebel; Dave Moss, president Black McDonald’s Owner/Operators Association, along with a host of Black McDonald’s owner/operators of Greater Houston.

Congratulations to this year’s RMHC®/African American Future Achievers (AAFA) recipients: Rem Aitbouchireb, Kerr High School; Shania Baldwin, Reagan High School; Samaria Burgess, Taylor High School; Jada Davis, Carl Wunsche Senior High School; Myles Garriette, Taylor High School; Sierra Gordon, Conroe High School; Tyree Jackson, Carver High School for Applied Technology, Engineering and the Arts; Stephon Jones, Cypress Woods High School;\ Kayla Joseph, North Shore Senior High; Olakunbi Kolawole, KIPP Houston High School; Aliece Milton, Hargrave High School; Hausson Mitchell, Barbara Jordan High School; Lindsay Morgan, Impact Early College High School; Xzavier Mouton, Westbury Christian School; Danielle Nwosa, Clements High School; Olive Onyekwelu, Taylor High School; Chiwendu Owhochukwu, KIPP Houston High School; Briana Releford, Carver High School for Applied Technology, Engineering and the Arts; Ajani Smith-Washington, Debakey High School for Health Professionals; Oluwatoyin Sokoya, The Woodlands College Park High School; Ramani Talley, Summer Creek High School; Tiara Tillis, Victory Early College High School; Sara Washington, Deer Park High School; Ariah Watson, Summer Creek High School; Davion Zeno, Reagan High School.