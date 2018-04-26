I Vote, We Vote
I Vote, We Vote
By Francis Vernon
Youth suffrage has come of age not only adults play on this stage
Our Vote, Our Vote will turn a new page
The shouting, the shooting all filled with rage
I Vote, We Vote
You would not listen, as babies cried for help
Or Gabby’s plea to stop, we are killing our self
As bullet wounds and blood stained the living and dead
You watched as our families got shot with lead
I Vote, We Vote
President Obama asked us to cover our shame
The world is looking as we play the blame game
The example they set, we are a nation in pain
You use the second amendment only in name
I Vote, We Vote
You are sacrificing today, no one left for tomorrow
Are you so heartless, do you not feel sorrow?
For parents, students, teachers, fatherless and the widow
I Vote, We Vote
Searing the conscience of our innocent youth
Tomorrow our pens and votes will tell the truth
The time has come, and we are living proof
You watched us die from your place aloof
I Vote, We Vote
Not only your 2nd Amendment right, are at stake
Was it worth young lives the 2nd did make
For us to be murdered just for your sake
We have our voices to be heard make or brake
I Vote, We Vote
When we go to war we kill with AR 15’s
Are we at war with our families or so it seems
With eyes shut we slaughter our teens
Are we still God Fearing loving human beings
I Vote, We Vote
Ask yourself when a child you see
Remembering that child was once me
Must we all die for you to be free
The 15’s, the 15’s they kill you and me
I Vote, We Vote
For the 2nd and 3rd time we hear something must be done
This roller coaster ride is certainly not fun
Less love for our children, and more for our gun
Was this our forefather’s intention when freedom begun?
I Vote, We Vote
Ask yourself in the last election did you Vote?
Next to whose name on the paper you wrote
No more hanging chads, a vote is a vote
Will I give him or her the power of my vote?
I Vote, We Vote
If congress and the senate cannot agree
The bickering and fighting this unlawful assembly
Our parents voted for this house of bigotry
Giving them control of the future of you and me
I Vote, We Vote
This time around things will be done differently
We the survivors will be voting more effectively
To remove from Washington stale coffee and sour tea
Draining the swamp far out into the sea
I Vote, We Vote
As we grow in numbers year after year
Old folks die along with those who didn’t care
Our future is ours, so we must decide
For truthful leaders not, those who tell lies
I Vote, We Vote
As we march on Washington along with me too
Sending a clear message to all who we knew
Many in high places not only the few
The elections are coming, autumn leaves will fall too
I Vote, We Vote
For outlawing weapons of war, we need new laws
Not amendment squabbling, it’s time for a pause
The number 2 A Train is leaving the station, Vote for a cause
Pass Bills of safety, your voices heard; then applause
I Vote, We Vote
If you can’t make a stand be you woman or man
Political Party, bribery, big money in hand
The people’s eyes are opened as wide as they can
Soul searching has begun, to see if we are truly American
I Vote, We Vote