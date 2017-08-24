James C. Boyd Funeral Home Services

WILLIAMS

Funeral services for the late Ciara Nicole Williams – 27 were held August 12 at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Elder Frank Jennings officiating. Sunset Memorial Gardens.

GORDON

Funeral services for the late Linford Alvin Gordon – 81 were held August 19 at New Life Fellowship center with Bishop Richardo Gordon officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.



RIVERS

Funeral services for the late Agnes Washington-Rivers – 74 were held August 19 at Lighthouse Worship Center with Pastor Jeffery Chance officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.

ROBINSON

Funeral services for the late Travis Tramaine Robinson – 33 were held August 19 at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Pastor W.J. Gaskins officiating.

WILLIAMS

Funeral services for the late Brenda Ann Williams – 64 were held August 19 at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church with Bishop Maurice Robinson officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.