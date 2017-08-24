You Are Here: Home » Obituaries » James C. Boyd Funeral Home Services

James C. Boyd Funeral Home Services

Posted by: Posted date: August 24, 2017 In: Obituaries | comment : 0

BOYDWILLIAMSWILLIAMS
Funeral services for the late Ciara Nicole Williams – 27 were held August 12 at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Elder Frank Jennings officiating. Sunset Memorial Gardens.

 

 

 

BOYDGORDONGORDON
Funeral services for the late Linford Alvin Gordon – 81 were held August 19 at New Life Fellowship center with Bishop Richardo Gordon officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.

 

 

 
BOYDRIVERSRIVERS
Funeral services for the late Agnes Washington-Rivers – 74 were held August 19 at Lighthouse Worship Center with Pastor Jeffery Chance officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.

 

 

 

 

BOYDROBINSONROBINSON

Funeral services for the late Travis Tramaine Robinson – 33 were held August 19 at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Pastor W.J. Gaskins officiating.

 

 

BOYDWILLIAMS2WILLIAMS
Funeral services for the late Brenda Ann Williams – 64 were held August 19 at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church with Bishop Maurice Robinson officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Be Sociable, Share!

    Share

    About The Author

    Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

    Number of Entries : 10310

    Related posts

    Leave a Comment

    Site Designed By NoRegretMedia.com

    Scroll to top