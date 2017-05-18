McWhite’s Funeral Home Services

BLOUNT

Funeral services for the late Chester Blount Jr. -51 were held May 13 at Mount Bethel Baptist Church with Bishop D.G. Hood officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.



DAVIS

Funeral services for the late Adamit Davis – 88 were held May 12 at Good Shepard’s Lutheran Church.



DAVIS

Funeral services for the late Gail Ledena Davis – 53 were held May 13 at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. George Derico officiating. Interment: Forest Lawn Central.

JEFFERSON

Funeral services for the late Jill A. Jefferson – 60 were held May 13 at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.



JOHNSON

Funeral services for the late Georgia Mae Johnson – 100 were held May 12 at First Baptist Church Piney Grove with Rev. Dr. Derrick Hughes officiating.



INGRAM

Funeral services for the late Berter Johnson Ingram – 85 were held May 13 at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Paul Alessi Jr. officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.

WILLIAMS

Funeral services for the late Yvonne M. Williams – 66 were held May 14 at Lauderhill Seventh Day Adventist Church with Pastor Lester Elliott officiating.