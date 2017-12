New Mt. Olive Baptist Church 99th Anniversary Celebration

In last week’s edition- November 23, 2017 – the article entitled New Mt. Olive Baptist 99th Anniversary Celebration, the photo was incorrect. This is the correct photo: Carrie Thomas, 99 who has been a member for 84 years, and Pastor Marcus Davidson.

Rose Marie Saulsby, 90 has been a member for 67 years is one of the oldest choir members and is still singing.