Noose found in African American History Museum

Exhibit

By Susan Johnes

The negative perceptions have continued to inhibit the development of museums in most countries. In Washington, D.C., a noose was found on the grounds of a Smithsonian museum for the second time in a week.

The noose was spotted on Wednesday when visitors walked into an exhibit at the National Museum of African American History and Culture and found it left in an exhibit on segregation.

According to St. Thomas, the gallery was closed quickly and remained restricted for about an hour, after two of the visitors who discovered the noose became extremely upset.

Surprisingly, it’s the second time in less than a week that another noose has been found around museum grounds. Just last week, a noose was hanging from a tree outside the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden.

In a statement about the Friday’s discovery, St. Thomas stated that he didn’t know how long it had been there, but he said it was apparently intended to be in the segregation exhibition.

The museum’s management in a statement condemned the act terming it as hatred and intolerance. It stated that the institution affirms and celebrates the American values of diversity.

St. Thomas reported that the museum had a strong security including metal detectors and bag screening. She observed that a small noose would not have set off any immediate alarms.

“We will not be intimidated,” Skorton wrote in his email. He added that they would tell the story of the nation and its entire people. Skorton further added that Cowardly acts like that would not prevent them from engaging in the vital work they do and will remain vigilant and become a stronger institution for all Americans.

