Orchestra Noir, Atlanta’s premiere African American Orchestra, celebrates season opening with a gala at the Ritz Carlton

Submitted by BlackNews.com

ATLANTA, GA — Orchestra Noir, the trendsetting orchestra that took Atlanta by storm with their historic 2016 season, is hosting it’s highly anticipated season opening event “Gala at the Ritz-Carlton” at the Ritz-Carlton Atlanta on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.

This event will be an extraordinary night of class, high art, and elegance as Maestro Jason Ikeem Rodgers leads the orchestra through a magical evening of classic orchestral and operatic masterpieces as they celebrate the first concert of the season in grand fashion! Orchestra Noir’s previous red carpet events have been known to bring out Atlanta’s who’s who, and this event is poised to up the ante even more.

Major brands, such as formal wear giant Men’s Wearhouse, have taken notice of the orchestra’s stylish and luxury driven branding and demographic which has resulted in a partnership for the upcoming gala. “This event aligns with our [Men’s Wearhouse] core values,” Men’s Wearhouse District Formalwear Manager, Jerome Tobler, states. “It is a win-win opportunity for both partners.”

Gala guests will get to showcase their stunning fashions as they walk the red carpet during the pre-concert soireé before making their way into the Ritz’s breathtaking Grand Ballroom. Additionally, a portion of the proceeds from this event will be donated to fight homelessness in Atlanta, a cause that is a passion of Maestro Rodgers. “I am beyond excited to bring the new season of Orchestra Noir to Atlanta,” says Rodgers, CEO and Music Director. “The response from our first season was overwhelming, and I can’t wait to share what we have in store for the second season’s opening gala,” he continues.

Orchestra Noir has gained critical and commercial acclaim this past year by attracting Atlanta’s trendsetting and fashion-forward community and successfully fusing classical music with pop culture. Their groundbreaking first season culminated with a sold-out performance featuring nine times Grammy Award winning superstar producer, Bryan-Michael Cox, this past March. Orchestra Noir was founded in 2016 and has been covered in Rolling Out Magazine, Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Tom Joyner Morning Show, CBS Radio, NPR, Upscale Magazine, Atlanta Black Star, and many other prominent publications. Orchestra Noir has also gained celebrity fans such as renowned actor, comedian, and radio host D.L. Hughley and Rico Wade from superstar producing group Organized Noize.