PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT

Aging and Disability Resource Center of Broward County

HOLIDAY SAFETY TIPS FOR SENIORS:

What is elder abuse, neglect or exploitation? It may be taking money from an elderly person, pushing or shoving them, and/or leaving them unattended when they cannot care for themselves.

Seniors are often targets, especially during the holiday season.

If you know an elderly person who is being abused, call the Florida Abuse Hotline at 1-800-962-2873. The power to prevent elder abuse may be in your hands.

WHILE YOU ARE OUT SHOPPING:

Stay alert and aware of your surroundings.

Always park your car in a well-lit area.

Secure valuables inside your car’s trunk (prior to leaving for your destination)

or take them with you.

Have your keys in hand when returning to your vehicle so you can quickly

enter the car and lock the doors.

Never carry large amounts of money. If possible use a credit card. If you go to

an ATM for cash, do so in a safe location during daytime hours.

Use retailers with chip readers when available.

Use credit cards for non-chip purchases instead of debit cards. In general,

credit cards have better liability protection.

Keep an eye on your card while you’re paying. Don’t keep it in view any longer than you have to — put it back in your wallet immediately after completing the transaction.

GOING OUT OF TOWN? Before you leave town please remember to:

Secure your doors, windows, garage, storage sheds and gates.

Contact: Vanessa Rico Robie (954) 745-9779

Leave a parked car in your driveway or ask a trusted neighbor to park in your driveway.

Have the post office hold your mail.

Alert your local law enforcement office if you will be away during the

holidays.

SENIORS ARE SPECIAL TARGETS FOR THIEVES, SO PLEASE BE AWARE! ADRC HELPLINE (954) 745-9779

