Roy Mizell & Kurtz Funeral Home Services

Posted date: January 05, 2017

mizell-fullerFULLER
Funeral services for the late Rosemary Fuller – 68 were held Jan. 3 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

 

 
mizell-robertsROBERTS
Funeral services for the late Jimmie Louis Roberts – 59 were held Dec. 28 at Roy Mizell and Kurtz Worship Center with Dr. James B. Darling, Jr. officiating.

 

 

 

 
mizell-hallHALL
Funeral services for the late Stephen Hall III – 57 were held Dec. 31 at Roy Mizell and Kurtz Worship Center with Rev. Durrell Knight officiating.

 

 
mizell-woodsWOODS
Funeral services for the late Doris Loretta Woods – 90 were held Dec. 30 at St. Paul A.M.E. with Rev. Garry Reed officiating. Interment: Magnolia Cemetery, Apalachicola, Fla.

