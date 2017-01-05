Roy Mizell & Kurtz Funeral Home Services

FULLER

Funeral services for the late Rosemary Fuller – 68 were held Jan. 3 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.



ROBERTS

Funeral services for the late Jimmie Louis Roberts – 59 were held Dec. 28 at Roy Mizell and Kurtz Worship Center with Dr. James B. Darling, Jr. officiating.



HALL

Funeral services for the late Stephen Hall III – 57 were held Dec. 31 at Roy Mizell and Kurtz Worship Center with Rev. Durrell Knight officiating.



WOODS

Funeral services for the late Doris Loretta Woods – 90 were held Dec. 30 at St. Paul A.M.E. with Rev. Garry Reed officiating. Interment: Magnolia Cemetery, Apalachicola, Fla.