Roy Mizell & Kurtz Funeral Home Services

BRENNEN

Funeral services for the late Ruth Ester Brennen – 57 were held Feb. 4 at Lighthouse Worship Center COGIC with Sup. Jack Buckner officiating.

COOPER

Funeral services for the late Bernard Cooper – 64 were held Feb. 4 at Roy Mizell & Kurtz worship Center with Dr. James B. Darling, Jr. officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.

ELLIS

Funeral services for the late Lorna Muffet Ellis – 71 were held Feb. 4 at Restoring Grace Baptist Church with Dr. Jerome Symonette officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.