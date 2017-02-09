You Are Here: Home » Obituaries » Roy Mizell & Kurtz Funeral Home Services

Roy Mizell & Kurtz Funeral Home Services

Posted by: Posted date: February 09, 2017 In: Obituaries | comment : 0

MIZELL-BRENNENBRENNEN
Funeral services for the late Ruth Ester Brennen – 57 were held Feb. 4 at Lighthouse Worship Center COGIC with Sup. Jack Buckner officiating.

 

 

 

 

MIZELL-COOPERCOOPER
Funeral services for the late Bernard Cooper – 64 were held Feb. 4 at Roy Mizell & Kurtz worship Center with Dr. James B. Darling, Jr. officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.

 

 

MIZELL-ELLISELLIS
Funeral services for the late Lorna Muffet Ellis – 71 were held Feb. 4 at Restoring Grace Baptist Church with Dr. Jerome Symonette officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Be Sociable, Share!

    About The Poster

    Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

    Number of Entries : 9295

    Related posts

    Leave a Comment

    Site Designed By NoRegretMedia.com

    Scroll to top