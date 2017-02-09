You Are Here: Home » Local News » The local AT&T Pioneers have been honored with a Black History Month proclamation from the City of Hollywood

The local AT&T Pioneers have been honored with a Black History Month proclamation from the City of Hollywood

Posted date: February 09, 2017

AT&T-Pioneers-City-of-HollyThe local AT&T Pioneers have been honored with a Black History Month proclamation from the City of Hollywood. The AT&T Pioneers have supported several organizations and initiatives within the city focused on African American education, including the Liberia Economic and Social Development (LES) Center and the city’s annual Poetry Slam competition. The AT&T Pioneers are a network of active and retired employees who donate their time and money to improve local communities. Front row, l to r: Vic Beninate, AT&T External Affairs, Dr. Mary Mites Campbell, Nova Southeastern University assistant professor; Dr. Glenn Bowen, executive director of the Center for Community Service Initiatives at Barry University; Daphne Dilbert, AT&T Pioneer and LES board member; and Anthony Grisby, African American Council liaison for the City of Hollywood. Back row, l to r: Commissioner Sara Case, Vice Mayor Traci Callari, Mayor Josh Levy, Commissioner Kevin Biederman, and Commissioner Richard Blattner

