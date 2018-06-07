Tiffany Davis needs a bone marrow transplant to get a second chance at life. As a 31-year-old breast cancer survivor, she thought her cancer journey was enough for a lifetime. But after blood work from a routine checkup revealed problems, she once again faced another diagnosis. When doctors told her she had acute myeloid leukemia (AML), she knew she would fight even harder in her second cancer battle. With no perfect matches in her family, she is turning to the Be The Match Registry in order to find a genetic match and bone marrow donor. One other important thing to note is that a perfect match is determined by finding a donor with a similar ethnic background to the patient. Since Tiffany is African American, it is incredibly important that we get more people of African American descent on the registry to potentially help her and other patients in need.

