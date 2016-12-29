United Way of Broward County and Broward County Public Schools bring ‘Rachel’s Challenge’ to Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – The Choose Peace/Stop Violence initiative, a partnership between United Way of Broward County, Broward County Public Schools and Children’s Services Council of Broward County, is joining forces with the Rachel’s Challenge Organization to bring the universal message of kindness and compassion to address bullying, student isolation, teen suicide, discrimination and school violence.

The events are taking place as follows: Jan. 11 at Glades Middle School, 6700 Bass Creek Rd., Miramar, Fla. from 9:45 a.m. – 12 p.m. and Jan. 12th at Piper High School, 8000 N.W. 44 St., Sunrise, Fla., from 9 a.m. -12 p.m.

“Rachel’s Challenge”, a bullying and violence abatement program, is based on the life and writing of Rachel Joy Scott who was the first victim of the Columbine school shootings in 1999. Rachel’s inspiring story provides a simple, yet powerful example to students of how small acts of kindness and acceptance motivates us to consider our relationships with people we come in contact with every day. The event consists of powerful presentations, student trainings and professional development.

The Rachel’s Challenge events are a part of Choose Peace/Stop Violence initiative’s continuing effort to positively change the climate and culture in our schools and communities. The collaborative currently sponsors school-based “Agents of Change Clubs” while the peer led clubs are formed under the leadership of students and supervised by facilitators. Club members raise awareness about violence and bullying at their schools, come together to identify challenging obstacles in making schools safer, and formulate ways to transform their community into a more peaceful place. They meet monthly during the school year and lead all school-wide activities following a curriculum of tolerance with activity toolkits. The clubs will implement what they learn in the Rachel’s Challenge training sessions.

About Choose Peace/Stop Violence

Choose Peace/Stop Violence is a continuing partnership be-tween United Way of Broward County, Broward County Schools’ Diversity, Prevention and Intervention Departments and Children’s Services Council of Broward County. The collaborative focuses on anti-bullying, youth violence prevention, and academic improvement through positive development promotion and sustainable tools to change the climate and culture of the schools.

The initiative has been successfully implemented for the past six years. Choose Peace/Stop Violence is funded by United Way of Broward County, School Board of Broward County and Children’s Services Council of Broward County. For more information on Choose Peace/Stop Violence visit www.choosepeacestopviolence.org or contact Anita Fraley at United Way of Broward County at (954) 453-3727.