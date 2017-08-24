Vickie Frazier-Williams, MBA, named to New York Life’s Executive Council

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Vickie Frazier-Williams has been named a member of the 2017 Executive Council of New York Life Insurance Company. Members of the Executive Council are among the most successful of New York Life’s elite sales force of 12,000 licensed agents.

Frazier-Williams has been a New York Life agent since 2015, and is associated with New York Life’s South Florida General Office (GO) in Sunrise.

Vickie helps individuals and families focus on their legacy by protecting their loved ones. She has consistently won the New York Life “Life Protector” award, leading the agency in the number of life applications submitted in a nine-month period.

Frazier-Williams holds degrees from Florida International University; Northwestern University and Florida A&M University. She serves on several community and business organizations including Women Business Development Council of South Florida, Women of Color Empowerment Institute and Charity Ladies Club of Carver Ranches. She was most recently recognized by the City of Lauderhill as a “Woman of Distinction and Achievement” during Women’s History Month 2017.