100 Black Men of Greater Fort Lauderdale hold 14th Annual Holidays Bike Drive

By Charles Moseley

The 100 Black Men of Greater Fort Lauderdale, in partnership with Broward Public Schools, joined together with other community base organizations, businesses, and individual supporters to provide bicycles and tablets to deserving students during its 14th Annual Bike Drive at Joseph Carter Park in Fort Lauderdale, Saturday November 14th.

There is an old African proverb which states, “ It takes a village to raise a child,” which exemplified the efforts of everyone involved in making this event a success including mentors, school representatives, elected officials and sponsors, all of whom came together in support of children throughout Broward County.

Broward School Board member Dr. Rosalind Osgood set the tone for the day’s activities with her opening remarks, which praised the 100 Black Men for their continued community service over the years.

“ I just want you guys to just give it up for these brothers who work tirelessly in our community. They not only help in our schools, but the are mentoring other young men. A lot of times you don’t see their work because they’re working behind the scenes with students.”

“As women we do an awesome job raising our children, but we need men teaching our young men how to be men,” Dr. Osgood added.

100 Black Men of Fort Lauderdale President Quentin Morgan reflected on the significance of the bike drive as an integral part of bringing the community and civic, social, and business organizations together in an effort to promote one common cause.

“ The bike drive we started was meant to honor and congratulate students for their hard work. It’s not a bike give-away. It’s about students earning this opportunity due to recommendations from their teachers and their principals.”

Rudolph Johnson was among the many proud parents in attendance. He had two recipients from the Johnson household to be awarded bikes: daughters Jada, who is in fourth grade at Walker Elementary and Darrell, a fifth grader at Dillard Elementary. Darrell says she enjoys school, likes math, and plans to attend New River Middle School next year.

This year’s sponsors include the Greater Fort Lauderdale Visitors and Convention Bureau, Coral Springs Police Department, and Wal-Mart among others.

The City of Coral Springs was represented by Deputy Chief Brad McKeone, who shared a few thoughts on the significance of supporting initiatives such as those implemented by the 100.

“ When we became aware of this event, we wanted to make sure we did our part, so we donated because we know what a positive impact this has not just in Coral Springs but to other communities all over Broward County.”

“ It’s a simple gesture but what it means to the kids is impactful and that’s why it’s so important to us,” added McKeone.

The 100 Black Men of Greater Fort Lauderdale sponsors their Leadership Academy, which is held at Nova Southeastern University, for students grade four through their senior year in high school.

Mentees who attend regularly over an 18-month period are eligible for scholarship benefits upon completion of their high school graduation. They are renewable annually during their undergraduate, graduate and post graduate careers.

The 100 also host a spring time college tour and scholarship luncheon and golf tournament each summer. It’s 100% volunteer effort. All donations are tax deductible and may be made on line at: 100blackmenfl.org.

Dennis Wright, President Emeritus of the 100 Black Men of Greater Fort Lauderdale, offered his take on the annual event.

” We’ve partnered with inner city schools to help them this time of year, to help them to motivate their students to continue to be successful from an educational perspective.”

“The Leadership Academy is the cornerstone of what we do at the 100 Black Men,” added Wright.

Myles Lewis Wright, 20, and brother Justin, 22, both graduated from the Leadership Academy under the guidance of their dad Dennis and mom Veda. They both received football scholarships to attend the Florida Institute of Technology in Melbourne, Florida after graduating from St. Thomas High in Fort Lauderdale.

“The 100 has helped me grow as a man. By listening to older mentors, I was taught about taking care of yourself and your family.”

Broward County Mayor Dale Holness joined fellow elected officials, Lauderdale Lakes Mayor Hazell Rogers and Lauderhill Mayor Ken Thurston, to lend their support.

“I’m grateful to be out here today. They do great work. They are a great example for young Black men to follow.”

Willie Williams is a guidance counselor at Dillard Elementary. He summed up the importance of having role models in the community for students outside of the classroom environment.

“ Role models set an example for young people and we have to lead by example. It takes a village to teach a child,” said Williams.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.