She Built a Development Office From Scratch. Then She Made Sure It Could Run Without Her.

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Tiffanie Willis Archie’s work at a faith-based school offers a practical model for small schools seeking lasting financial support.

Florida civil-rights icon celebrated for a quarter-century of courageous advocacy, grassroots organizing and service.

By Westside Gazette Staff

At a century-old faith-based school in North Miami, Tiffanie Willis Archie faced a challenge familiar to many small schools: people believed in the school’s work, but it lacked a formal system for turning that support into sustained funding.

Engaged as the school’s first official director of development and funding, Willis Archie spent a year building that system. Starting with an underused customer relationship management database, she established a recurring giving program, organized alumni contacts, surveyed the school community, developed a strategy for connecting with future families, and prepared letters of intent for funders.

Her first step was to listen.

“I did not walk in and ask for money,” Willis Archie said. “I called the parents and the alumni and asked what they already believed about the school. You cannot fundraise past a belief problem. You can only fundraise after you fix one.”

That approach reflects the principle behind her consulting platform, The Response Pragmatist: before an organization asks its community for more support, it must understand what that community believes about its mission and its future.

The school’s recurring giving program grew from a simple idea: make a consistent ask that families and supporters can build into a habit. Each gift matters, but Willis Archie also sees value in the continuing relationship. Regular contact with donors gives a school a record of community engagement it can use when seeking grants and other funding.

The alumni database serves a similar purpose. Where campaign spreadsheets once held scattered information, the school now has a way to reconnect with former students over time. A community survey gives its leaders a clearer picture of what parents, alumni and other supporters value. Together, those tools create a development function designed to continue after Willis Archie’s engagement ends.

Her path to the assignment was unconventional. She spent 20 years as a Department of Defense acquisition specialist, including nearly five years as a warranted contracting officer with authority to obligate up to $100 million. She has also worked in urban land-use planning and taught science in a public school.

Willis Archie’s North Florida engagement concluded in July 2026. That month, she accepted an appointment as a principal teacher. She continues to consult with faith-based organizations, businesses, nonprofits and independent schools on funding systems and the use of resources.

She is also completing a doctorate in social leadership at Omega Graduate School, with graduation expected in December 2026. Her research examines how built environments affect adolescent self-regulation. She sums up a working principle of that research this way: “Self-regulation is not confidence, it is an environment.”

Willis Archie is developing a five-module prevention curriculum addressing adolescent impulse regulation and ambiguous loss, beginning at the kindergarten level.

For her, the work at the North Miami school points to a broader need. Small schools may have decades of service behind them, yet lack the staff and systems to communicate their impact and build dependable financial support.

“There are schools in this state doing extraordinary work with children and no capacity to tell anyone about it,” Willis Archie said. “That is not a small problem. That is a hundred years of institutional excellence with limited financial floor under it.”