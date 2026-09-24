High-Potency Cannabis Linked to Increased Risk of Psychosis

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Editor’s note: This commentary is provided by the Medical Marijuana Education and Research Initiative (MMERI) of Florida A&M University.

“We’re beginning to accept the fact that cannabis is not without its complications,” says Dr. Barry Gordon, commenting on a growing body of research that points to a strong correlation between high-potency marijuana use and mental health disorders such as psychosis.

As the founder and chief medical director of the Compassionate Cannabis Clinic in Venice, Fla., Dr. Gordon is among a growing number of healthcare professionals raising concerns over the impact of high-potency tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) — the psychoactive compound responsible for the “high”— on marijuana users’ mental, emotional, and behavioral well-being. .

Research published online in JAMA Health Forum highlights this danger, showing that cannabis use during adolescence is associated with a higher risk of developing psychiatric disorders in young adulthood.

“We know that anybody under the age of 25 still has a developing brain,” says Dr. Gordon, adding that he emphasizes to patients under that age the importance of not exceeding his recommended treatment plans. Indicators of psychosis include neglecting daily routines, missing work or school, and changes in eating or sleeping habits.

If a friend or loved one appears to be experiencing the onset of psychosis, he strongly advises seeking immediate guidance from healthcare professionals. But “if you see acute danger to self or others, then that’s an immediate step in,” he says. “That’s a 911 call.”

Ideally, Dr. Gordon believes anyone using cannabinoids in Florida should have safe access—meaning a regulated system that requires childproof packaging, strict age limits, clear ingredients labeling, and verified testing.

Visit https://bit.ly/MMERIAugust2026 to watch MMERI’s Conversations on Cannabis Virtual Forum featuring medical marijuana physician Dr. Barry Gordon discussing “Cannabis and Psychosis.”