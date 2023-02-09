11-Year-Old Boy Creates and Produces a Family Friendly Sitcom About Smart Kids of Color

NATIONWIDE — 11-year-old Nicholas Buamah noticed that there weren’t shows on television showcasing intellectual children of color like himself, so he created one. With the help of his mother Danielle, Nicholas hired a team of professional script writers, producers, a director, and then began creating his family friendly sitcom, Nick’s House. Nick’s House is about a 10-year-old business savvy kid who runs a successful business with his friends out of his parents’ home. The chaos ensues when his immature uncle, played by Comedian Boogie B. Montrell, moves in to be his nanny. Nicholas has taken on the role of creator, executive producer, and the star of the show. He says he’s very proud of how the overall production turned out, but he must give the credit to the team of professionals who helped him create such an iconic show.

Hollywood producer LaMont Ferrell directed the pilot of Nick’s House. Ferrell is known for producing memorable shows such as Girlfriends, Moesha, The Office, Tyler Perry’s House of Payne, and more. “To have someone with LaMont’s credentials believe in the project and offer to direct our pilot episode was truly amazing,” says Nicholas’ mother Danielle.

Not only is Nicholas a show creator but he’s also an author of 3 published books and runs his own nonprofit, Books Without Borders, Inc. With his already busy schedule, he still finds time to receive accolades. Last year, Mayor Jazzmin Cobble presented the young mogul with a proclamation and officially declared July 21, 2022, Nicholas Buamah Day, in the city of Stonecrest, Georgia. In February, Nicholas will travel to New York to accept the Nina Simone Artistic Excellence Award in Writing, Production and Philanthropy at the Young, Gifted, & Black (YGB) Entrepreneurial Awards.

Nickelodeon, Disney, Netflix, Hulu, and BET are just a few of the networks that Nicholas would love for his show to be a part of. With pilot season officially upon us, Nicholas says he’s very optimistic about the future of Nick’s House.

Support the show by watching the trailer for Nick’s House:

For more details, visit Nicholas’ official web site at NicholasBuamah.com

or follow the show on Instagram @NicksHouseTV