Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

By Layla Davidson

On Thursday, the mother of a missing 14-year-old girl who was found safe in New York City has been charged with two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child. Jamie Moore, 39, has allegations of physical abuse and neglect charges against her. It is not known if she has an attorney or not. The 14-year-old and 3-year-old have been taken from her custody. According to Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, Moore’s daughter seems to have run away and wanted to be unknown. While Moore’s daughter was missing, she claimed to believe that she had been abducted and did not leave at her own will. Cases of missing White women are proven to have been given more focus and importance than ones of color. While these cases are being given more attention, people of color are vanishing at irregular rates. According to the 2020 FBI data, African American people make up about 35% of missing reports, but only around 13% of the US population. However, White people make up at least 54% of missing persons reports and around 76% of the US population. Due to the attention this case received in the media, it led officials to finding the girl.