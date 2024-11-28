By Nunnie Robinson, Westside Gazette Sports Editor

The Miami Dolphins finally looked like the team we were expecting at the season’s inception. Having won 3 consecutive games after a disappointing 2-6 start has rejuvenated and rekindled fan enthusiasm throughout the South Florida community. Finally, all phases of the game are jelling simultaneously: offense, defense and special teams. Offensively, Tua’s ability to read the defense, consistently getting the ball out of his hands under 3 seconds, is essential to the team’s recent success. Additionally, when Tyreek Hill is doubled, receivers Jaylen Waddle, Odell Beckham and Jonnu Smith must take advantage of those opportunities, indeed the case against New England.

Defensively, Dolphins #1 draft pick, Chop Robinson, has improved dramatically, joining Zack Sieler, Jalen Ramsey and Calais Campbell in fortifying the defense under first year coordinator Anthony Weaver. The kicking game remains solid, consistent and efficient with placekicker Jason Sanderson and punter Jake Bailey.

This week’s game on the road against the Green Bay Packers will test and challenge the Dolphins’ progression as a team capable of making and winning a playoff game. The recent effort against an excellent Buffalo Bills team, though in a losing effort, showed great promise.

The College Football Playoff tournament has worked just as planned: opportunity for more teams to qualify, uncertainty late in season, and increased importance of rankings. As we commented last week, the best way to stay relevant is to win, something Alabama, Ole Miss and Colorado failed to do, significantly diminishing their chances of making the playoffs. The one thing the aforementioned teams have in common-3 losses. Following are my projections for making the CFP final : Oregon, Texas, SMU, Ohio State, Arizona State, Georgia, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee, Miami, Indiana and Boise State.

Teams that keep winning elevate their participation in tournament while others lose control of their destinies, forcing them to depend on other teams’ outcomes to determine their fates.

Just my opinion: Ohio State or Texas will eventually win the national title. Texas will defeat Georgia in the SEC title game in a rematch of game dominated by the Bulldogs on the road.

The Miami Heat, 7-7, are in second place in the Southeast Division of the Eastern Conference behind the Orlando Magic. I don’t believe the Heat have improved enough to compete with the better, more talented teams in the East like Boston and Milwaukee despite their rookie class receiving a B grade from Bleacher Report. Rookie #1pick Kel’el Ware has played very little while Pelle Larson, pick 44 from Arizona, has played quite well, averaging 6 points, 2 rebounds while being credited with 1.3 steals. It’s still early, however.

Our defending NHL champion Florida Panthers have played a total of 22 games with 12 wins, 9 defeats and 1 tie, placing them in second place in the tough Atlantic Division. So far this season the Panthers have failed to shut out or prevent teams from scoring and rank 25th in scoring defense, meaning there is work to be done defensively. Rest assured that they will be in the mix to repeat when the playoffs begin.