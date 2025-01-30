Advertisement

Submitted by Florida Memorial University Alumni

MIAMI GARDENS, FL — Florida Memorial University (RV) took sole possession of first place in the SUN Conference with a 59-52 victory over Southeastern (RV), who was tied with the Lions for top spot in the conference. The win lifts FMU to 15-2 overall and remain a perfect 6-0 at home in the FMU Wellness Center.

“It was a tough game, Southeastern are defending champs of the SUN, they are well coached with Coach Epperson, and they have a great program, but we were prepared,” said FMU Lions head coach Kevin Herod. “Our team came in and watched film multiple times this week, and they knew it was a must win, like every game, its a playoff game. I think we did a really good job at keeping the composure, which is a thing we really focused on, and when things break down, how to adjust. We did an excellent job doing that today.” The Lions jumped out to a 16-9 lead in the first quarter and never looked back, leading 28-19 at halftime. FMU was led by Agar Farres Garcia, who produced a double-double, scoring a game-high 17 points and grabbing 13 rebounds to go along with two assists, two steals and one block.

Fellow Lion Kamesha Moore tied a game-high with 17 points and also generated six boards and six assists in the win. Teammate Ebony Black-Smith nearly produced a double-double of her own, scoring nine points while grabbing a team-high 13 rebounds for FMU. As a team, FMU dominated the post, scoring 44 points in the paint compared to just 26 for their opponent. FMU also controlled the glass, outrebounding the Fire 53-30.

The Lions return to the court on Wednesday, January 29 as they face Warner on the road. Tip-off is slated for 5:30 p.m. in Lake Wales, Fla.