HBCU Swingman Classic signified the passing of Black baseball torch

By Kendrick Marshall

(Source: HBCU Sports)

The score of the third annual HBCU Swingman Classic was immaterial.

On a Friday summer night in Atlanta, the baseball game played inside Truist Park showcased the best Black talent in the collegiate ranks and the culture that defined it.

The event, presented by T-Mobile and the brainchild of MLB legend Ken Griffey Jr., transformed the home of the Atlanta Braves into a vibrant showcase of athleticism and tradition. Fans were treated to not only high-caliber baseball but also live marching band performances, a Divine Nine step show, and postgame fireworks, all echoing the spirit of HBCU campuses.

Before the game even began, powerful symbolism was present. Martin Luther King III, the son of Martin Luther King Jr., threw out the ceremonial first pitch.

There were performances from HBCU marching bands and step teams, as well as renditions of the National Anthem and “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

A strong crowd stayed through a brief rainstorm and was treated to a fireworks show to close the evening.

The game provided a national stage for these athletes, many of whom aspire to professional careers.

“It’s more than just a game—it’s a statement,” said Griffey Jr., the event’s ambassador. “These young men are carrying on a legacy that stretches back generations. Tonight, Atlanta witnessed the future of baseball, and it’s bright.”

And the players put that talent on display in a big way throughout the night.

Whether it was Alabama State and Atlanta native Kameron Douglas launching a long home run into the night, North Carolina A&T’s JT Taylor collecting three hits and stealing a pair of bases, or Florida A&M sophomore Jay Campbell slugging a go-ahead two-run homer in the 8th inning to take home MVP honors for the National Team, the future of Black baseball is indeed promising.

THE HOMETOWN HERO LIGHTS IT UP

Georgia native @KameronDouglas2 of @BamaStateBB hits a solo HR at the HBCU Swingman Classic presented by @TMobile & powered by @MLB /@MLBPA YDF pic.twitter.com/R1zbDPMSws

— MLBDevelops (@MLBDevelops) July 12, 2025

Former MLB All-Stars, champions, impressed with talent

Adding to the significance of the showcase, former Atlanta Braves stars Brian Jordan and David Justice managed the National League and American League squads, respectively.

Legends all over the diamond at the HBCU Swingman Classic pic.twitter.com/Xw0qkUu5gu

— Truist Park (@TruistPark) July 12, 2025

When you see the energy, the talent, and the pride on this field, you realize how important events like this are. It’s about opportunity and recognition for these incredible athletes,” said Jordan.

For the players, the night was unforgettable. “To play at Truist Park, in front of this crowd, with so many legends watching—it’s a dream come true,” said Marcus Williams, a senior outfielder from Southern University. “We’re showing the world what HBCU baseball is all about.”

As fireworks lit up the Atlanta sky, the message was clear: the HBCU Swingman Classic is here to stay, shining a spotlight on Black excellence in America’s pastime.

“We’re not just playing for ourselves,” said Williams. “We’re playing for everyone who came before us—and everyone who’s coming next.”